Tottenham officials want Norwich to be relegated

Tottenham has made Max Aarons their primary summer transfer goal. Buying it will be much easier if Norwich is relegated to the championship.

Serge Aurier is the right-back of Tottenham but he has no real future at Spurs. This is why Jose Mourinho has identified Norwich’s center-back, Max Aarons, as his main transfer goal for the summer.

Predictably, the Canaries would like to keep their talent back. If they manage to avoid relegation, they will have the possibility of fixing a massive transfer price on the youngster’s head. Again, if Norwich cannot avoid falling to the championship next season, they may be forced to accept modest transfer fees for their most valuable asset.

That’s why Tottenham officials will watch Norwich play along the stretch with more than casual interest. Their battle against relegation could radically change the purchasing power of the Spurs this summer.

If Norwich remains in place, it could cost Tottenham more than £ 50 million to secure Aarons’ services. This price will be reduced if they finish in the last three. Aarons would surely demand a retirement from Norwich rather than working hard in the championship next season. Tottenham may be able to spend less than £ 20 million on Aarons under these circumstances.

Saving that kind of money could easily make the difference in another potential starter for Mourinho and his coaching staff. The club recently paid just over £ 30 million to bring Steven Bergwijn to north London. This amount of transfer money could be spent even more effectively during the summer window.

If Tottenham fails to strike a deal for Aarons, it looks like Nathan Ferguson could become the club’s backup plan. If he becomes the only right back Spurs to buy this summer, it is very possible that Serge Aurier will stay at the club for another season to supervise the youngster. Anyway, it is clear that the days of Aurier in the first XI of Mourinho are numbered.

Expect to see Tottenham linked to a plethora of other names in the months to come, but Aarons will absolutely be a prime target for the club this summer. North London officials just want to see Norwich down to reduce their need to spend a lot of money in the right rear position.