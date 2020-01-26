Tottenham ready to make a very simple transfer decision

Son Heung-min (left) of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring his team’s first goal of the match with teammate Giovani lo Celso during the FA Cup fourth round match at St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton. (Photo by Steven Paston / PA Images via Getty Images)

Tottenham is facing tough decisions this month, but activating Giovani Lo Celso’s permanent purchase clause is not one of them.

Giovani Lo Celso did not start under the leadership of Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham, but the arrival of Jose Mourinho in north London has greatly benefited the midfielder. Now that he is one of the key players in the Spurs midfielder, it’s time for the club to finalize their purchase from Real Betis.

Fortunately, Mourinho and Tottenham’s superiors plan to do just that. Following his team’s disappointing 1-1 draw at Southampton, he informed the press that his midfielder’s recent play made his permanent signing an “easy decision”.

The Argentinian game against the Saints was a perfect illustration of what he can do for Tottenham. It was his powerful and skillful midfield run that led to Heung-Min Son’s goal in the game. He is truly the only player available to Mourinho who is capable of creating this kind of attack from a midfield position.

The club’s decision to send Christian Eriksen to Inter Milan will give Lo Celso a longer game streak than club No. 10. He’s not as skilled as his Danish counterpart, but Lo Celso is a much more physical player. This quality will please fans of Mourinho and Tottenham.

The real question is whether Lo Celso is best suited to play as No. 10 or further in a three-man midfielder. Mourinho recently used it in both places. To be fair to Lo Celso, he played well in both roles.

Part of Lo Celso’s immediate future may depend on what the Spurs do on the transfer market this month. There are rumors that Tottenham wants to buy a comparable replacement for Eriksen before the window closes. Frankly, it’s hard to imagine this actually happening. February is fast approaching and there does not seem to be any impending movement there. Daniel Levy is not known for his lightning fast transfer maneuvers.

As such, Spurs fans should expect to see a lot of Celso on the ball for the rest of the current campaign. Maybe Tottenham could do him the favor of getting him a solid striker to pass the ball before their top four hopes go down the drain.