Tottenham sends clear signal about forward’s future to Spurs

MUNICH, GERMANY – DECEMBER 11: (BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Troy Parrott of Tottenham Hotspur watches during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and Tottenham Hotspur at Allianz Arena on December 11, 2019 in Munich, in Germany. (Photo by TF-Images / Getty Images)

Troy Parrott may not be ready to help Tottenham win games at the moment, but the Spurs have shown confidence in him by providing him with a new contract.

Tottenham’s failure to sign a striker in January could ultimately cost the Spurs the chance to finish in the top four this season. The club had a good reason, however, not to ink a new hitman. Jose Mourinho and Tottenham executives wanted to do nothing to slow the development of Troy Parrott.

Anyone wondering if the Spurs truly believe in the 17-year-old Irish striker’s ability should silence his doubts with today’s news that he has agreed to sign a new long-term contract with the club. He will have to wait until February 4, his 18th birthday, to formalize things.

This is great news for Spurs supporters who were a little concerned about Parrott’s desire to dedicate his long term future to the club. No one in Parrott’s camp has ever expressed dissatisfaction with his status at Tottenham, but the absence of opposing words has caused some apprehension within the club’s passionate fan base.

Now these concerns can be entirely dismissed. It is clear that Parrott and Mourinho are on the same wavelength. It’s a bit surprising given the reluctance of the Portuguese gaffer to push him into the first team for the moment. Tottenham do not have a # 9 classic at this time due to the extended absence of injury from Harry Kane.

It will be interesting to see if Parrott will soon start to find his way on the bench. The young attacker would certainly have been entitled to make this a condition of signing a new agreement. It would represent an intelligent power play by such a young player, but it is a strategy that Mourinho could well admire in his early attacker.

At the very least, Parrott can expect to continue his training program with the rest of the Tottenham senior team. He should also count on extra attention from Mourinho and his coaching staff. He followed specialized training during most of Mourinho’s mandate. This should help him grow at a faster rate than most prospects his age.

The lesson here for Tottenham is that Parrott continues to profile himself as the club striker of the future. This is good news for Spurs even if they want him to be ready to contribute already.