Tottenham sign PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn, who missed the duel with Eredivise on Sunday due to a transfer

Tottenham have reportedly signed PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn.

The 22-year-old has to face Eredivisie Twente on Sunday to complete his move to the Premier League.

Getty

Bergwijn (left) is reportedly on the way to Tottenham

And FOX Sports claims that Jose Mourinho secured his second signing of the January window in Bergwijn after Gedson Fernandes was loaned.

Bergwijn’s arrival will improve Mourinho’s attack options, and Lucas Moura needs a break.

A thigh injury from Harry Kane, which will exclude him until April, has affected Tottenham’s front line, Moura is in the middle.

Bergwijn, who can play as a winger or striker, has been awarded an international cap seven times by the Netherlands.

After the 1-1 draw in Tottenham’s FA Cup on Saturday against Southampton, Mourinho complained about the lack of attack opportunities.

He said: “Our bank is not a bank of attacking solutions, as you can see. It’s not that I can send Lucas to rest and use a striker there to get fresh and destroy a tired opponent.

“It’s not like I can move out of Sonny (Heung-min son) and use a fresh winger there, so we have our limits.

“They brought Che Adams with them, they brought Boufal with them, they had solutions on the bench that would help them play against a tired team, which they did. It’s frustrating but not a bad result.”

“I’m not disappointed. I just want to play Man City and then we’ll think about Southampton.”