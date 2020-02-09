Tottenham star Dele Alli apologizes for mocking the outbreak of the deadly corona virus in Snapchat videos

Dele Alli has apologized for mocking the fatal outbreak of the corona virus in a Snapchat video.

The Tottenham midfielder filmed a man of Asian appearance and then turned the camera onto a bottle of antiseptic hand wash on Saturday.

Getty Images – Getty

Dele Alli released a statement on Sunday apologizing for the video

The video that was quickly deleted was accompanied by the headline: “This virus has to be faster to catch me.”

More than 34,800 people are infected with the corona virus, the vast majority in China, and the death toll increased to 815 over the weekend.

On Sunday, Alli insisted that his video was not funny and that he had failed himself and his club.

In a video released on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, Alli said, “I would like to apologize for the video I posted on Snapchat yesterday.

“It was not funny. I noticed and took it off immediately. I disappoint myself and the club. I don’t want you to have this impression of me.

“It is not something to be joked about. I send all my love, thoughts and prayers to everyone in China.”

Alli, who is on vacation during the Premier League winter break, will be back in action next weekend when Tottenham drives to Aston Villa.