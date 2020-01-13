Tottenham star Japhet Tanganga compared to former Manchester United defender Paul McGrath after an impressive debut against Liverpool

Loading...

After a good Premier League debut against Liverpool, Tottenham youngster Japhet Tanganga was compared to a British football legend.

The 20-year-old started for the first time in the top class against the Reds and showed an excellent performance despite a 0-1 defeat by Spurs.

Getty Images – Getty

Japhet Tanganga looked like an excellent prospect against tough opponents

Tanganga was excellent in the air while making two interceptions, two tackles and eight clearances.

And former Premier League star Tony Cascarino compared Tanganga with former PFA player of the year, Paul McGrath.

He did well to keep Sadio Mane calm before switching to the left back and closing Mohamed Salah before the Egyptian was replaced.

He has been widely praised for his performance in North London, especially given the club’s defensive problems this season.

Cascarino said of the Weekend Sports Breakfast: “Paul McGrath reminded me of that. The way he played.

“He runs at speed and you can tell that he sees things quickly and gets there. He made some final challenges.

Getty Images – Getty

Japhet Tanganga also looked good on the ball

“He was hungry to get to the ball, and yes, it was his debut, and adrenaline takes you far, but he was one of the bright lights.”

But while the academy’s product impressed, Cascarino insisted that Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho had to do more work on his backline.

He added: “This is a team that was very good on the defensive two years ago and is now no longer.

Getty Images – Getty

Liverpool star Sadio Mane had a tough afternoon against the youngster

“This is the big challenge for Jose, how he rebuilds this backline.

“You have goals. You don’t have to think about goals. You have a lot of goals on this side. “