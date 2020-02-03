Tottenham star Steven Bergwijn scores on his debut

Tottenham hoped that new entry Steven Bergwijn would take effect immediately – and they got it.

In a fight with the reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, Spurs struggled to get out of their own half.

Getty Images – Getty

Steven Bergwijn celebrates his first goal for Tottenham with the first shot of the game

A VAR mess in the first half saw a penalty missed and another free kick waved off when Hugo Lloris seemed to bring Raheem Sterling down.

Shortly after the hour, Oleksandr Zinchenko, who had received a yellow card for his hand-to-hand combat after receiving the second penalty, was given the order to stop a raging Harry Winks without playing the ball.

A corner gave Tottenham the first shot just a moment later. After a shot by Lucas Moura, Bergwijn threw the ball down and threw a sweet volley over Ederson to 1-0.

Things got better for Spurs too, although the Dutchman was squeezed out of his seat when substitute Tanguy Ndombele danced around Rodri and found Heung-Min Son.

Getty Images – Getty

Bergwijn later started to have cramps

The South Korean didn’t feel like playing around and shot Spurs’ second shot into the goal.

It took a distraction, but still found its way past Ederson and into the back of the net in front of Spurs’ impressive single-row booth.

Ruthless and efficient against Jose Mourinho’s men when they won 2-0.

Getty Images – Getty

Heung-Min Son celebrates his goal