Tottenham supporters should not believe Gareth Bale’s nonsense

MADRID, SPAIN – DECEMBER 22: Gareth Bale of Real Madrid during the Liga Santander match between Real Madrid v Athletic de Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu on December 22, 2019 in Madrid Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante / Soccrates / Getty Images)

Notes from Arsenal players against Chelsea: is it Xhaka or Sol Campbell ?! by Kian Long

The idea that Gareth Bale is returning to Tottenham this month is nothing more than a fantasy. Finances make the deal impossible for the Spurs.

The thought of Gareth Bale returning to Tottenham to save the Spurs from their current fate of mediocrity is enough to sigh with joy all the passionate supporters of the club. Unfortunately, this is just an idea that works in daydreams. There is no way the Real Madrid star will return to his former club this month.

To put it bluntly, there is no way for Tottenham fans to make such a move. Jose Mourinho would certainly like the opportunity to manage the Welsh phenomenon, but he is not in the right club to get there. Even though Real Madrid is ready to part with Bale for free, the Spurs are unable to meet its astronomical salary demands.

Nevertheless, punters in England seem to fall for rumors linking Bale to a shock return to England. According to the Daily Mail, bookmaker Paddy Power has “suspended betting” on the possibility that Bale will move to Tottenham in January. In theory, this means that a wave of bets has been placed on the notion that Real Madrid and Tottenham can consume this miracle transfer.

If Tottenham is able to secure attacking players this month, look for Mourinho and his company to buy at a much lower price. Ideally, the club would like to hire an established striker to help cover Harry Kane. Spurs officials are well aware that they cannot afford to travel for a player from the English killer. At best, they hope to find a bandage that can help end their fights in front of the camera for the rest of the current campaign.

Next: Tottenham Must Beat Aston Villa For Services Of Veteran Striker

Rumors linking Bale to a shock comeback to Tottenham will likely persist until the talented Welshman hangs up his gaming boots. That doesn’t mean that Spurs fans should keep getting carried away by the idea that a return to north London is imminent. The stories linking Bale to a move to the Spurs this month are ill-conceived fictions.