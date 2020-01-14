Tottenham thinks about former striker Fernando Llorente as Jose Mourinho chases after Harry Kane replacement

Tottenham is reportedly considering an offer for former striker Fernando Llorente – less than a year after he left the club.

The experienced striker joined Napoli last summer after two years in North London after being allowed to leave Spurs on a free transfer.

Getty Images – Getty

Llorente could be heading back to Spurs this month

A long-term injury from Harry Kane, which will exclude the striker in April at the earliest, has forced Jose Mourinho to search the market for offensive reinforcements to lead the club into the top 4.

And now the Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport reports that former Spanish international Llorente has had a sensational return to Tottenham, despite only netting 13 times in 66 games in North London.

Mourinho is said to be an admirer of Llorente, and has used targeting attacks with his previous clubs, such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Man United and Didier Drogba at Chelsea.

LATEST

Live Liverpool transfer news: Shaqiri offer rejected, will Grealish move to Anfield?

TO UPDATE

Jürgen Klopp hopeful Liverpool trio will be fit for Man United Clash in time

gossip

Broadcast news live: Stones to Arsenal, Liverpool rejects Roma offer, United eye Muller

facts

Six things you didn’t know about the new Barca boss: The Cruyff student who loves chess

LIVE NOW

Man United current: Solskjaer blows Fernandes chase, Money League result

paper talk

Stones to Arsenal, Man United monitors Bayern star, Spurs want two strikers

Good girl

A future Chelsea star? The imitator of Idol Lampard ended on loan

LATEST

Arsenal transfer live news: rumors about stones arouse Gunners legend, Lacazette retires?

transfer battle

Wolves and Palace join Rangers and Celtic in battle to sign English stars

JUDGMENT

Spurs warned transfer destination could be “Vincent Janssen’s second coming”

Heung-min Son and Lucas Moura currently have to secure themselves in advance, but both players were less effective in leading.

During Spurs’ 1-0 defeat against Liverpool at the weekend, Kane’s absence was significant when Mourinho tried to play during the break. Therefore, the Portuguese are now eager to quickly make a deal for a striker.

Getty Images – Getty

Mourinho is on the hunt for attack reinforcements after Kane’s injury

Llorente scored four times in 21 games for Napoli this season after sitting on the bench especially for Gennaro Gattuso.

He scored one of his goals in the 2-0 win in the Champions League in Naples at the beginning of this season against Liverpool – one of only two defeats that Jürgen Klopp suffered in the 2019/20 season