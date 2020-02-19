[Tottenham vs RB Leipzig live stream: How to watch Champions League clash for free – kick-off time, Television set Channel and talkSPORT protection]

Past season’s runners-up Tottenham return to Champions League motion tonight when they host RB Leipzig in the Spherical of 16.

Spurs finished guiding Bayern Munich in Group B and will choose on fellow Bundesliga heavyweights and Team G winners Leipzig.

AFP or licensors Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham choose on RB Leipzig in the Champions League Round of 16

The north Londoners achieved the ultimate of Europe’s elite levels of competition last period but ended up properly crushed by Liverpool in Madrid.

Now less than two-time winner Jose Mourinho, Tottenham will be hunting to go significantly in the tournament again.

They kick off the knockout phase with a dwelling tie from Leipzig, who are next the German leading-flight, right before travelling to Saxony on March 10.

Tottenham vs RB Leipzig: Day and kick-off time

The Round of 16 initial leg will be held on Wednesday, February 19 and will kick-off at 8pm GMT.

This will be the to start with competitive meeting among the two sides.

Tottenham go into the clash obtaining beaten Aston Villa three-2 on Sunday though Leipzig saw off Werder Bremen three- the working day in advance of.

Getty RB Leipzig will establish to be a tricky take a look at for Tottenham

Tottenham vs RB Leipzig: How to view

Just about every Champions League video game is currently being proven dwell on BT Activity this period and you can catch this match on BT Activity 2 with protection commencing at 7pm.

If you are an EE cellular phone buyer, you can look at this match wholly free.

EE clients can signal up for a a few-month cost-free trial to BT Activity – simply just text Activity to 150.

This will allow you to enjoy on your cellular phone, with casting offered to your Tv even though the company.

Tottenham vs RB Leipzig: talkSPORT protection

talkSPORT will have updates from the match during the evening, with our show setting up at 7pm.

Hugh Woozencroft will host out Kick Off exclusive with the most current from all of the night’s video games.

To tune in, just click listed here for the dwell stream or simply click the radio participant under.

Tottenham vs RB Leipzig: Team information

Tottenham star Son Heung-min could overlook the relaxation of the season with a fractured arm he sustained all through Sunday’s 3-2 earn at Aston Villa, in which he scored two times.

Spurs will nonetheless be with out Harry Kane as he proceeds his recovery from a hamstring injury though Moussa Sissoko is out as well.

Juan Foyth and Erik Lamela are minor uncertainties just after missing the action over the weekend and will have to have late health and fitness checks.

RB Leipzig also have a selection of absentees and Dayot Upamencano will pass up the initially leg by way of suspension.

Tyler Adams, Kevin Kampl, Ibrahima Konate and Will Orban will also be unavailable for the video game.

Rumoured Liverpool summertime transfer concentrate on Timo Werner is established to guide their line.