[tottenham-vs-rb-leipzig:-midfield-is-key-for-spurs-in-the-champions-league-and-why-julian-nagelsmann’s-adult-men-are-so-risky]

This Champions League is again as the the very first knockout spherical starts off.

A single of the most intriguing fixtures sees Tottenham welcome RB Leipzig to London in a match that pits Jose Mourinho towards 1 of the most progressive and forward-considering coaches in elite football, Julian Nagelsmann.

Getty Pictures – Getty RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann

This match offers us an appealing contrast in types with Mourinho now favouring a basic safety-1st method although Nagelsmann is quite much an attack-minded coach.

But what can Spurs hope to see tactically from the German aspect. This in alone is a challenge offered the capability of the Bundesliga team to change tactical composition numerous moments above the program of a solitary game.

Statistical Assessment

Very first of all, we ought to glance at the statistical profile of RB Leipzig so significantly this season.

Searching at the output of a crew over the training course of the time so considerably can be helpful in informing our anticipations when we get a further glimpse at the tactical profile of the group.

Getty Photos – Getty RB Leipzig gamers celebrate all through their acquire in excess of Werder Bremen

At the time of writing, albeit with Bayern Munich even now to participate in, RB Leipzig sit on leading of the Bundesliga getting won their most current match 3- at home to Werder Bremen.

In phrases of their attacking output they have scored 56 plans this year so considerably, the 3rd-optimum guiding only Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich. Their xG around the time, having said that, is sitting at 48.95 which is the maximum in the Bundesliga.

Defensively RB Leipzig have conceded 25 objectives which is yet again the 3rd-ideal in the Bundesliga driving only Bayern Munich and Borussia Monchengladbach. Their xGA is 25.45 which is yet again 3rd-best in the league guiding just Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

They are averaging 14.45 photographs for each sport while conceding just eight.87 per 90 minutes. In other terms, the German aspect are a harmful attacking facet who are also robust at the back again.

In aspect, RB Leipzig are extremely dangerous opponents because they are so challenging to forecast from a tactical level of view.

As we have now mentioned above Nagelsmann has proven a willingness to modify tactical programs in the middle of a match, often many instances a match, this is not all, having said that, we also are not able to be selected whether they will line up with a again 4 or a again three, a point which can be critical when developing match ideas and generating pressing strategies.

Wyscout

So considerably this time, across all competitions, we have found the German facet begin the match with a again 4 52% of the time and with a again three 34% of the time out of all of the formations mentioned by wyscout.

Attacking period

When the precise development or construction for RB Leipzig could change from match to recreation or even from section to section the ideas powering their attacking perform keep on being steady.

The key word to describe their design under Nagelsmann would be vertical. They attack by means of a collection of rapid vertical passes that glimpse to enjoy through the strains of the opposition defensive block.

The notion is relatively straightforward, they are searching to protect against the opposition from forming a compact defensive block by paying swiftly. This makes it possible for the German aspect to pressure the opposition to constantly readjust their defensive positioning and this, in switch, generates areas that can be exploited as they progress the ball forward.

Irrespective of whether the defensive line is produced up of three or 4 gamers the purpose is the exact same, for the central defenders to get started the attacking perform by participating in sharp progressive forwards into the feet of teammates.

The important change between the again 4 and the again a few is the positional slots that the defenders will be taking part in these passes from.

Wyscout

We see an instance of this here with RB Leipzig lining up in a 4-four-2 that gets to be a 4-2-four with the high positioning of the two large attackers.

The initial go is direct into the ft of the striker, the ball is then set back again swiftly to the feet of the other striker who moves close to assistance.

The last go is then designed vertically further than the defensive line to make it possible for the player on the significantly side to go past the defensive line to attack the penalty area.

The critical to the usefulness of these attacking movements is rather straightforward, speed. The opposition might know what is likely to happen but they are nonetheless exceptionally hard to end mainly because of the speed of pass and outstanding positional awareness that they show.

Wyscout

Below, we see yet another illustration of the vertical model of perform that we see from RB Leipzig in possession of the ball.

This time the lines are a lot more compact but the precision and the pace of the passing and motion suggests that they are able to bypass the defensive structure wholly.

The to start with go is into the toes of the attacking player who is shifting back in direction of the ball. As shortly as that to start with go is played the midfielder for the German side would make a movement forward to get out of the cover shadow of his marker. This motion creates the space for the ball to be established back and the midfielder can then enjoy the last vertical pass, past the defensive line, for the striker to run on to guiding the defensive line.

Spurs have struggled to uncover the proper blend of players or roles in the midfield. This will be a vital spot that Mourinho will have to get suitable coming into this match specified the means that RB Leipzig have to assault by these parts with ruthless efficiency.

Getty Pictures – Getty After accidents and ailment Eric Dier has been a shadow of himself in midfield

Defensive phase

As portion of the Red Bull footballing brand name, the clubs in their method are envisioned to enjoy with intensity in the attacking and defensive phases. We have presently noticed that they do this in possession with their vertical style of passing but they also perform in this intense method out of possession, particularly when they push. This time, on the other hand, we have noticed them add another layer of depth to their engage in out of possession with Nagelsmann coaching the facet to engage in with a perception of genuine depth in the defensive stage as they transfer as a unit to deny the opposition the capacity to quickly perform as a result of their defensive block.

We see this depth in the example above with the front six for RB Leipzig, the two strikers, the two extensive midfielders and the two central midfielders all positioned in a central block.

What is essential below is these six players have the potential to shift immediately from facet to side with no getting rid of the integrity of their form.

As the opposition seems to development the ball in these areas they will discover this block prepared to swarm and attack the ball as just one ought to the ball cross the line of engagement that has been set out by Nagelsmann and his coaching staff members.

This style of construction tends to see the opposition on the lookout to engage in speedy passes in excess of the top rated to bypass the prospective press. In this article, nonetheless, the opposition are taking part in into another of the strengths of RB Leipzig with the defensive gamers of the German side all remaining dominant in the air or on the ground when engaged in defensive duels.

Wyscout

When the transition is marginally extra stretched we do see the German facet push aggressively to interact the ball provider and protect any probable passing lanes that would let the ball to defeat the push.

We see this below with two RB Leipzig players going to engage the ball. One particular from the aspect and 1 from deeper and in entrance of the ball.

As these two players press there are a few other gamers who move to address opposition players to stop the uncomplicated move.

The key, even so, is in leaving at the very least a single deeper player in a roaming role who is able of reacting immediately to commence a further pressing movement should the opposition escape from this certain pressing trap.

Getty Pictures – Getty Werner is commonly regarded as one particular of the best younger forwards in earth football

Conclusion

Previous period observed Spurs development all of the way to the Champions League final in which they sooner or later shed to Liverpool.

If they are to repeat the trick this time all-around then Mourinho will have to discover a way to defeat not only the intense press of RB Leipzig but the dominant 1vs1 defensive players that they have on their defensive line.

The midfield fight will be essential with the German side searching to transfer the ball immediately as a result of the central areas with runners looking to play between the lines of the Spurs midfield and defence.

Do Spurs have midfielders with the positional consciousness and physical capability to counter the menace of their opponents in this place? Only time will convey to.

