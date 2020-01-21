Tottenham wants for Brazilian striker, Liverpool blocks Shaqiri exit, Man Utd wants Vecino

talkSPORT.com summarizes the latest transfer news and the biggest gossip from Tuesday newspapers and the Internet.

Tottenham has offered to sign Real Sociedad striker William Jose, although there are doubts as to whether they are ready to meet his release clause. 28-year-old Jose has scored eight LaLiga goals this season, and Spurs contacted La Real in January for buying him. However, their bid is well below Jose’s £ 60m release clause, and Sociedad does not believe Spurs will increase their offer enough to trigger the clause. (El Diario Vasco)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is due to move to Barcelona in January to replace injured Luis Suarez. Suarez has had a knee operation and is at least FOUR MONTHS on the sidelines. Aubameyang has only 18 months left for his current contract with Arsenal and has so far refused to extend his contract. – FULL STORY

Manchester United are keeping an eye on inter-midfielder Matias Vecino before a possible dive in January. The 28-year-old Uruguay international is not Inter’s first choice and could leave San Siro if Christian Eriksen is signed by the Italians this month. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to strengthen midfield, and United has a good relationship with Inter after selling Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young and loaning Alexis Sanchez to the Italians. (Mirror)

Vecino started less than half of Inter’s games this season and could leave in January

Liverpool blocked Anfield’s exit from Anfield, proposed by Xherdan Shaqiri, out of Roma interest. The Italian team want to sign Shaqiri, who is fighting for the season on Merseyside, but Jürgen Klopp doesn’t want to lose the Swiss midfielder. The Reds will reject all offers and refuse to let Shaqiri go this month. (Sky)

Man United prepared a £ 43m bid for Moussa Dembele, the Lyon striker, when Solskjaer tried to sign a replacement for injured Marcus Rashford. Chelsea are also looking for Dembele and they should consider applying for the 23-year-old former Celtic striker. Dembele has scored 15 goals in 29 games for Lyon this season. (Foot mercato)

Kylian Mbappe raved about Liverpool, but denied that he wanted to leave PSG in connection with the Anfield Club. France’s superstar Mbappe praised the Reds as an “amazing machine” that was touted as a future commitment due to Liverpool’s equipment deal with Nike, which starts early next season. – FULL STORY

Tottenham wants to sign Sheffield United’s defender Jack O’Connell as he is the long-term replacement for Jan Vertonghen. O’Connell played for the high-flying blades this season to attract admirers, and could move to north London this summer when Vertonghen’s contract expires. (Star)

Manchester United are ready to raise their bid for Bruno Fernandes after the deal may have collapsed as a first bid for the Portuguese midfielder failed. Fernandes’ athletic worth was £ 68m and was disappointed by United with just £ 60m. Only £ 43 million of this had to be paid in advance. However, both clubs are willing to compromise, so that an agreement can be reached before the transfer date next Friday. United will increase its bid, while Sporting is also ready to lower its bid price. – FULL STORY

Wilfried Zaha has informed Crystal Palace that he would like to stay in the club until the end of the season. The winger had hoped to seal a move from Selhurst Park this month, but has accepted that no club will honor the £ 80m prize for the Ivory Coast International Club. Zaha had previously been associated with Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Everton, and offers were made to him last summer. (Daily mail)

Edinson Cavani is a transfer option for Man United this month. Cavani submitted a transfer request to PSG earlier this week and has also been linked to Chelsea when he sought to move from Paris. United can contract Cavani, but only for an indefinite contract because PSG does not want to borrow it in six months after the striker’s contract expires. It costs about £ 25m, which is a huge sum for a player who becomes a free agent at the end of the season. (Manchester Evening News)

,