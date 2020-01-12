Tottenham wants to replace disgraced Inter Milan striker Gabriel Barbosa to replace injured Harry Kane – reports

Loading...

According to reports, Tottenham wants to sign Inter Milan striker Gabriel Barbosa.

The 23-year-old scored 25 league goals in 29 loan games for the Brazilian club Flamengo in 2019.

AFP or licensor

Inter Milan borrower Gabriel Barbosa was a huge success at Flamengo

Barbosa returned to Inter Milan earlier this month after being named South American Footballer of the Year by Uruguayan newspaper El Pais.

Despite his glowing form in Brazil, he’s unlikely to push the £ 72m commitment of Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez off the grid.

Tottenham will be without his talisman Harry Kane for three months after the English captain’s 1-0 loss to Southampton on New Year’s Day.

And the Sunday Mirror Claim Spurs is targeting a £ 25m transfer to Barbosa, who has been loaned three times since joining Inter in 2016.

AFP or licensor

Harry Kane is out for three months

After the home loss to Liverpool on Saturday, Mourinho seemed satisfied with his attack options.

When asked if he would ask Levy to sign a striker, Mourinho told talkSPORT: “No.

“I think Daniel Levy is proud of the players today because of what the players did.

“He is proud of a child [Japhet Tanganga] who came from the academy and showed the world that he is a new player for the Premier League.

“And Daniel Levy always tries to do the best for the club and he will do what he thinks is best and what he thinks is possible.”