tottenham-warned-‘it-will-be-a-challenge’-to-hold-harry-kane-as-manchester-united-look-at-summer-months-transfer

Tottenham Hotspur have been warned Harry Kane could quit the club this summer season in buy to gain trophies, with the north London outfit seemingly in a condition of flux.

That is the see of previous Chelsea and Marseille striker Tony Cascarino, who warned Spurs admirers the deficiency of direction underneath new manager Jose Mourinho could be a contributing component.

Considering that building his Leading League debut in 2012, Kane has scored an extraordinary 136 targets from just 201 online games and asserted himself as one particular of the most lethal marksmen on the world.

Harry Kane

Just after assuming the purpose of England captain in June 2017, he led his place to the semi-finals of the 2018 Globe Cup and picked up the prestigious Golden Boot. But even though the 26-yr-old carries on to go from power-to-power, Spurs are struggling.

The club are however with out a significant trophy since Jonathan Woodgate nodded house to bring the League Cup back again to White Hart Lane in 2008, with the 2019 Champions League last the latest in a lengthy line of close calls. And there are experiences suggesting Kane could have achieved his restrict.

In accordance to The Telegraph, Spurs face a struggle to retain Kane this summer months and Manchester United are eager on a transfer as they keep on to toy with the notion of bringing Mauricio Pochettino to the club.

The striker, who joined the club as an 11-12 months-previous, is fiercely ambitious and Cascarino believes Kane’s drive to acquire trophies and even further confirm himself to be a person of the finest in the globe could see Spurs overlook out.

Former mentor Mauricio Pochettino could work with Kane at Old Trafford

“Harry has been very loyal to Spurs,” Cascarino stated on the Alan Brazil Athletics Breakfast. “He thought in the task.

“Like Spurs followers, he predicted to get anything and he hasn’t obtained that.

“If Serious Madrid or Juventus – especially if [Cristiano] Ronaldo is not likely to be at Juve future year – and they arrived in for Harry and provided major income for Harry, it would be challenging for him to transform them down now.

“Does Harry think in what he believed in a few several years ago? I genuinely felt that Harry felt, ‘Yeah, it is heading to be cups and hard for the Leading League.’ That hasn’t panned out that way.

Kane and Spurs

“So it is a distinct thought now Harry is hunting for the following three and 4 decades and could be thinking ‘I’ve been as faithful as I can.’

“He could be the very best player to enjoy the match in the Leading League that under no circumstances won anything at all – as it stands today. Except if he buys into what Jose is doing at Spurs, and thinks that they can problem, Harry has to be difficult.

“He is that superior, he has been the centre-forward that has received goals on a frequent basis – just glimpse at his history each season. Even with accidents he has scored a massive amount of targets.”

According to the report, Spurs will have just £50m to shell out in the summer months transfer window if they do not qualify for the Champions League.

Levy could see the economic logistic in advertising his star player

As it stands, they are at present seventh in the division and 5 details off Chelsea in fourth place. But supplied Manchester City’s UEFA ban, even fifth would be ample to clinch a place in Europe’s elite competition.

On the other hand, failure for final season’s overwhelmed finalists to get a seat at the European top table could perfectly be the previous straw for Kane.

Cascarino added: “It’s heading to be a problem for Tottenham to hold Harry he’s been outstanding for Spurs, he’s signed a long-time period agreement and he could be there till he is 29.

“But what do you do if you truly consider you are heading to be at a club just playing to be ‘also-rans’.

“Harry is way too good to be an ‘also-ran’. Alan Shearer chose not to go to Manchester United, played for his boyhood club Newcastle.

“He did win the Premier League, with Blackburn, and he’s been portion of FA Cups.

“But to not gain on a normal basis when you are a participant of the highest top quality, and quite a few golf equipment would want you all over the earth, Harry has to go for that.”