Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn sidelined with ankle personal injury

Tottenham’s injury nightmare continued with the information that Steven Bergwijn is out for an “extended period” with a sprained ankle.

The Dutch winger, who joined Spurs from PSV for £25million in January, endured the injury in the closing phases of Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Burnley.

It is a big blow for Jose Mourinho who loses an additional attacking option, with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min by now in the treatment room.

A statement on the club’s internet site mentioned: “Following evaluation and evaluation by our healthcare group, we can ensure that Steven Bergwijn endured a considerable sprain to his remaining ankle for the duration of our match against Burnley.

📰 @StevenBergwijn personal injury update.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS

— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 9, 2020

“The Netherlands intercontinental will now undergo an prolonged time period of rehabilitation where by his development will continue on to be assessed.”

Ben Davies is also out of the 2nd leg of the Champions League final-16 tie with RB Leipzig on Tuesday with a suspected hamstring issue.

The remaining-back again has only just returned from a substantial ankle personal injury sustained in Mourinho’s 1st activity in cost in November and would depart central defenders Jan Vertonghen and Japhet Tanganga or winger Ryan Sessegnon filling in.

There was better information at the club’s Hotspur Way instruction floor, although, as Kane took to the field for a individual rehabilitation session as he nears a comeback from a hamstring damage.Harry Kane was again out on the grass (Adam Davy/PA)

The England captain has not performed given that New Year’s Working day when he ruptured a tendon at Southampton and his season seemed in question.

But the striker is in advance of program in his recovery, concentrating on a return at the beginning of next month, and was witnessed using part in sharp passing drills in the 15-moment session that was open to the media.

Kane tweeted: “Love being again on the grass with a ball at my ft.”

Love currently being again on the grass with a ball at my ft 😍💪 pic.twitter.com/9b8klAmFmw

— Harry Kane (@HKane) March 9, 2020

Spurs will head to east Germany afterwards on Monday, exactly where Mourinho will confront the media.

The Bundesliga aspect have verified the sport will be played as regular, with supporters authorized to go to, right after there was some confusion when the German health and fitness minister Christian Seifert called for gatherings in which much more than 1,000 people today would go to to be cancelled.

Nonetheless, the club tweeted on Monday: “OFFICIAL. Tomorrow’s recreation vs. @SpursOfficial will go forward as planned with fans authorized to show up at.”