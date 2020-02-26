Tottenham Hotspur’s Dele Alli seems to be dejected on the bench following he will come off as a substitute in opposition to RB Leipzig February 19, 2020. — Reuters pic pic

LONDON, Feb 27 — Tottenham Hotspur and England midfielder Dele Alli has been charged with misconduct by the Soccer Association right after mocking the coronavirus outbreak.

Alli posted a online video on social media of himself at an airport wearing a mask and evidently mocking a person of Asian appearance.

He later apologised for the prank.

Alli, 23, has been charged with breaching FA Rule E3 (one) as the post was considered ‘insulting and/or incorrect and/or brought the match into disrepute’.

He has until finally March 5 to post his reaction. — Reuters