Tottenham’s Alli apologizes for coronavirus video sports

Dele Alli of Hotspur celebrates his first goal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, on November 30th, 2019. – Reuters pic

LONDON, October 6 / PRNewswire / – Dele Alli, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, apologized for a video posted on his Snapchat account that he apparently mocked an Asian man about the corona virus outbreak.

The newly identified outbreak of the coronavirus in China has killed over 900 people, more than 40,000 of whom were infected.

Alli, who was on vacation while Spurs is in the winter break, released the video in which he was wearing a face mask in an airport lounge with the message: “Corona, what should I listen to at volume?”

Then he zooms in on a man with an Asian appearance before panning to a bottle of antiseptic handwash with the video caption “This virus cannon has to be faster to catch me”.

The post was later removed and Alli later apologized on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

“It wasn’t funny. I noticed and took it off immediately,” he said. “I let myself and the club down. I don’t want you to have that impression of me.” – Reuters

