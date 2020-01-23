Tottenham’s goal is to fly to London to complete the Spurs transfer

Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose is reportedly traveling to London to seek treatment before moving to Tottenham.

The Brazilian striker has been reported to have a £ 60m release clause that Spurs won’t have to pay if they reach an agreement with the La Liga team.

Getty – Contributor

Jose is said to be on the verge of joining Spurs

The 28-year-old travels to England either tonight or tomorrow morning to complete the switch, while Tottenham tries to complete the search for Harry Kane’s replacement.

Jose was left out of the Real Sociedad squad to face Espanyol in the Copa del Rey. The club admitted that it had asked not to be selected until the situation was resolved.

Tottenham talisman Kane is excluded in April at the earliest and could even miss the Euro 2020 after breaking a tendon in the left Achilles tendon.

Kane had the problem during Spurs’ 1-0 defeat against Southampton and has since been scrutinized to fix the problem and begin a lengthy rehab process.

It is the youngest major injury for the striker who struggled with his fitness throughout his career at Spurs – although this has not yet affected his incredible performance of 181 goals and 30 assists in 278 games for the club.