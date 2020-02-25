tottenham’s-tormentor-serge-gnabry-does-it-yet-again-as-chelsea-put-up-with-horror-evening-in-opposition-to-bayern-munich-in-champions-league

Serge Gnabry continued his torment of London clubs with a double as ten-person Chelsea dropped three- to Bayern Munich in the initially leg of their Champions League past-16 clash at Stamford Bridge.

The former Arsenal gentleman, who scored four targets at Tottenham in the team phases, place the Blues to the sword with two quickfire ambitions in the next-half as the German champions set 1 foot in the quarter-finals.

AFP or licensors Gnabry was at it again in London

Robert Lewandowski added a 3rd before Marcos Alonso was sent off for an clear elbow on the Poland striker to round off an dreadful evening for Frank Lampard’s aspect.

The Blues will also be with out Jorginho for the return leg in Munich on March 18, immediately after the Italy midfielder picked up a inexpensive yellow card for dissent.

Lewandowski took his season’s tally to a remarkable 43 objectives in 39 online games for club and country, but in reality it was the all-courtroom striker’s two assists that sealed Bayern’s victory.

Gnabry hardly ever made the grade at Arsenal in spite of possessing bundles of expertise, but he has flourished into a marauding winger of the maximum excellent at Bayern.

The 24-yr-old notched his 16th and 17th aims of an presently vastly fruitful club marketing campaign.

Getty Visuals – Getty Chelsea were being humbled by Bayern

Initial Lewandowski minimize back in vastly unselfish shift, to lay the opener on a silver platter for Gnabry.

And pretty much as shortly as Bayern were in advance, they doubled that benefit.

Lewandowski drifted out to the remaining wing, flicked a header inside of for Gnabry – he raced onto the ball and fed his striker again.

And at the time extra Lewandowski returned the compliment, with Gnabry racing by just before feathering the ball into the far corner previous a blameless Caballero.

The the Poland striker bought his objective, as Alphonso Davies raced down the still left and teed him up for a faucet-in.