According to reports in Germany, Krzysztof Piatek’s planned move to Tottenham in January did not take place – because of his wife.

According to SportBild, Piatek’s other half hesitated to move to London, although Spurs was interested in the striker because she wanted to be closer to her home.

This led to Piatek finally sealing a transfer to Hertha Berlin, whereby the 24-year-old and his family were only a few hours away from the Polish border.

Getty Images – Getty

Piatek will hope to do his best again in Germany

According to Jamie O’Hara, Jose Mourinho can win a trophy at Spurs

In January, it was widely reported that Jose Mourinho was interested in the striker and wanted him to replace injured Harry Kane on loan, but Milan reportedly advocated a permanent sale.

Piatek scored 22 league goals for Genoa and Milan in the 2018/19 season, one more than Cristiano Ronaldo in his Juventus debut.

The Pole launched a nine-goal flight this season in his first seven league games for Genoa and five in his first five games for Milan.

This season, however, its shape slowed considerably. In 18 games he scored only four goals and forced 38-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic to switch.

Piatek had been relegated to the bench since the return of Swede San Siro before moving to Hertha for just under £ 20m.

He scored his first goal for the Berlin team on Tuesday evening and met Schalke for the second time since moving.