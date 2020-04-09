Tottori Prefecture goes low-tech to defend against COVID-19

TOKYO >> In a nation renowned for its latest robots and toilets, one prefecture will be decidedly low-tech in its efforts to protect workers from COVID-19.

In what has been proudly dubbed a “Tottori-style office system,” the Tottori Government Prefecture’s various divisions have begun using cardboard as partitions between offices. Space constraints in the prefectural office prevent social distance, said Hideki Maeta, a human resource worker.

Maeta said: “Almost all divisions have a spare cardboard box, so it’s a very low-cost, immediate way of reducing the risk of infection,”.

As of Tuesday, Tottori was among a few prefectures without a confirmed case of COVID-19.

“We’re about to enter a phase where infections can grow exponentially, so we really need to stay on our toes,” he stressed.

In the finance division, frequented by government-wide employees, workers were talking about a massive piece of cardboard and a cutout in the center. The hole is covered by a plastic sheet to prevent exposure.

Social media lit up with reactions of astonishment and disbelief. Some consider the effort a contradiction with Japan’s reputation as a high-tech nation.

“Wow, Japan truly is ahead in the world of technology,” Twitter user @drichames noted sarcastically.

Others wondered if the whole thing was a fool’s April joke.

“We’re dead serious about that,” Maeta replied. “These small steps are problematic.”

