[“touch”-forged-users-say-goodbye-just-after-drama-arrives-to-an-end]

The forged of Channel A’s “Touch” bid farewell to their drama.

The intimate comedy aired its grand finale on February 22, and the actors shared their closing remarks.

Joo Sang Wook explained, “We’ve been filming for a tiny about four months, but as always, I come to feel sad when it is the stop. Thank you for looking at and supporting the drama.”

Kim Bo Ra commented, “To me, ‘Touch’ was a pretty hard and adventurous undertaking mainly because I was not intrigued in dancing, singing, and executing on stage. Thanks to the employees and actors who believed in me and supported me, I was able to express the character of Han Soo Yeon with joy. Lastly, I’d like to sincerely thank our supporters and viewers.”

Lee Tae Hwan stated, “I was certainly delighted though filming ‘Touch.’ Maybe that’s why time went by so immediately. I’d like to thank the director, author, forged, and crew, who cried and laughed with me, for their challenging function. Lastly, I would like to thank all the viewers for their support, and I want your lives will be stuffed with only happiness via the vibrant energy of ‘Touch.’”

Han Da Gam expressed her gratefulness to the viewers for their assistance as she shared, “I empathized a large amount with Baek Ji Yoon (her character) while taking part in the purpose, and I was so content. It does not experience like a great deal time has passed since the drama begun, so I really feel very unhappy.”

By her agency MLD Entertainment, Yeonwoo explained, “The 4 months I put in as Jung Youthful Ah of ‘Touch’ ended up so treasured and useful. Since I was so happy each day when filming ‘Touch,’ I’m sad to say goodbye. I’d like to thank the director, writers, personnel, and senior actors for their challenging operate. Thanks to so quite a few men and women, we have been ready to finish filming devoid of a hitch.”

Lime (Choi Joo Hwa) also bid farewell to the drama. By her company Fantagio ‘s official social media channel, she commented, “I was ready to sign up for ‘Touch’ as my initially official performing obstacle as an actress. It was the initially start out, so I was incredibly fired up and nervous. Even so, the director, writer, and lots of other staff customers produced a great atmosphere on established, and the senior actors ended up nice to me, so I was in a position to get a lot more energy and operate more challenging as filming progressed.”

She continued, “Since it was my 1st job, I tried using not to make issues. I discovered a selection of issues in the industry by monitoring the performing of my senior actors and creating down my views. ‘Touch,’ which gave me a great deal of enlightenment, was a stepping stone for me to move ahead as an actor. I will meet you a lot more often in projects as I fill in the the features I deficiency in.”

