Tough Jason Momoa shows his gentle side when visiting young patients in a Pittsburgh hospital

Actor Jason Momoa, known for his tough roles like Khal Drogo in “Game of Thrones” or Aquaman, showed another side on Monday that was anything but.

Momoa paused to record his new Netflix thriller to bring a smile to patients’ faces at UPMC Children’s’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.

The hospital tweeted four photos of the actor, in which he visited several patients with their families: “Many thanks to actor Jason Momoa, who stopped by this morning to visit UPMC Children’s patients and families!”

This is not the first time Momoa has met young fans fighting disease. In July last year, the 40-year-old published a series of photos of his first volunteer work at the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Momoa is in Pittsburgh to shoot “Sweet Girl,” a new Netflix thriller, according to CNN partner KDKA. The film shows Momoa, who also produces the film, as a father who, according to KDKA, tries to justify his wife’s death while protecting his daughter and his company from corruption.

Trademark and Copyright 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner company. All rights reserved.

,