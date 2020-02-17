[tough-sleepers-in-westminster-accuse-their-community-council-of-confiscating-their-tents]

Council officers have been accused of confiscating tents and sleeping bags from tough sleepers who camp beside Westminster Cathedral.

Rough sleepers claim Westminster Council outreach personnel –tasked with encouraging homeless folks off the avenue – disposed of eight tents in the early hrs of Tuesday, January 28.

The council said it only gets rid of tents obtaining received a courtroom get, next complaints about medicine or prostitution, or if the tents never show up to be lived-in or are producing obstruction.

Jeremy Ruygrok was once verified at Westminster Cathedral and now sleeps rough just metres absent. He claims the council confiscated his tent

8 individuals have been discovered dead previous calendar year on the streets of Westminster, a borough in which an estimated 250 people today rest tough every night time.

Just one male whose tent and belongings had been allegedly taken was Jeremy Ruygrok, who was born in Chelsea and verified at the 116-year-previous cathedral, just metres from wherever he now sleeps.

The 63-year-previous mentioned his and seven other tents ended up lined up towards an place of work block at the bottom of Ambrosden Avenue right before they ended up taken.

He has been on the streets for a calendar year-and-a-fifty percent, due to the fact returning to London from 23 years residing in Malaysia and South East Asia, where by he worked for a children’s aid charity.

Mr Ruygrok explained he was visiting Passage Dwelling – a nearby assessment centre and shelter – when the incident took place.

“I imagine they just set my tent in refuse,” he claimed.

“I applied to camp in Swiss Cottage and they did it there. They really do not like the tents. We’re in entrance of a person of London’s landmarks.”

Katrina Vieira founder of Pimlico Angels who assistance glance just after tough sleepers in Westminster

“They stole my bag which was essentially a lot more essential to me because it had my cellphone and my address book… most of my documents and matters have been taken in advance of the council confiscated our tents. Now I hold every little thing on me.”

Paul Stevenson, 53, also claimed his tent was taken by council officers. He came to London from Newcastle just after dropping his task and slipping into debt with a mortgage shark, and now sells The Huge Situation.

“They arrived and claimed inhabitants experienced been complaining so substantially,” reported Mr Stevenson.

“There were being 8 tents and no-just one was in them at the time, so they threw them absent. Some experienced people’s passports in them. Mine was taken but I obtained my possessions out.”





Paul Stevenson statements his tent was taken by council officers. He came to London from Newcastle just after shedding his task and falling into personal debt with a bank loan shark, and now sells The Huge Issue

He additional: “It’s when there is too many tents that neighborhood citizens get upset. These residences are truly worth thousands and thousands. They really don’t want to search at persons sleeping tough.”

Councillor Heather Acton, the council’s cabinet member for public security, stated: “Our priority is to assist individuals off the streets and we presently commit nearly £7.eight million a calendar year – much more than any other community authority – on supporting tough sleepers

“Our outreach groups have been active in the place close to Westminster Cathedral as we get on-heading grievances about anti-social conduct and drug working. Our method, and that of the homelessness charities we partner with, is usually to provide tough sleepers the aid they need to find a route off the streets and into lodging.”

Addressing the tough sleepers’ accusations, Ms Motion added: “If we uncover a tent on the road we will usually check out to recognize the owner if probable, but can take away tents that are considered to be an obstruction, a basic safety hazard or that have been clearly deserted.

“Nobody in Westminster wants to live in a tent as we give more than enough emergency mattress areas each individual night time for any person who demands them.”

The Regional Democracy Reporting Assistance spoke to Mr Stevenson and Mr Ruygrok although a group of neighborhood parents were handing out meals, apparel and sleeping baggage.

Affectionately named the Pimlico Angels, the group sets up their mini street canteen two or 3 instances a 7 days.

They appear from estates this sort of as the Churchill Gardens, and coordinate donations by putting up on neighborhood Fb teams.

The group’s founder, Katrina Vieira, reported: “We have been heading for 5 months. We achieved Jeremy and Paul the initially evening we went out with a tray of sandwiches. They had been telling us what things they desired like tents and bedding. So I put some messages out on Facebook and persons wanted to enable.”

The mom-of-a few, aged 36 ongoing: ”I employed to be homeless myself.

“People known as us the Pimlico Angels since we are from listed here, and it trapped.

“These men and women are so attractive, they just want you to hear and discuss to them like standard human beings. We adore coming to do this because it makes us feel fantastic and gives us a feeling of intent as nicely.”

Westminster Council estimates there are about 250 people sleeping tough in the borough each individual night, and that it supplies 550 commissioned beds. It also supplies:

Psychological health guidance

Counselling to prevail over drug and alcohol addiction

Befriending services

Employment and capabilities coaching

For the duration of periods of extreme chilly weather, up to 250 additional bed spaces can be made available in destinations this kind of as sports centres, church buildings, mosques and synagogues.

