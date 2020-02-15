[toundra-launch-third-video-from,-dr.-caligari-soundtrack]

Spanish instrumental publish rockers Toundra have introduced a video for their new solitary III.Akt. The track is taken from the band’s forthcoming new album Das Cupboard des Dr.Caligari. The album will be introduced by InsideOut Music on February 28. The album celebrates the 100th anniversary of Robert Wiene’s legendary German silent horror film of the same title, performing as a new soundtrack for the movie.

“This keep track of is almost certainly the most Pink Floyd oriented we ever did,” the band explain to Prog. “The songs clashes with Alan’s disappearance, Francis’ greatest good friend, the true major position in the movie. It can be gorgeous to see that the most collective act of the movie is also the 1 in which we started off from improvisation.

“Das Cabinet des Dr.Caligari is a film with a extremely strong visible energy. It is a movie that usually takes elements of the terror films to communicate about authoritarianism. About how strategies can be managed and ultimately guide a human particular person to do the worst issues.

“It was premiered in in between-war interval, and it signifies an suggestions about the authentic hazard of some ideologies that these days are finding a new lifestyle across Europe ideologies primarily based in intolerance. Which is why we like to see this movie as historical doc that invites to some mindful considering somewhat than enable ourselves go wherever intolerants want to get us.”

The band have introduced a string of tour dates at which followers can check out the movie though they complete the soundtrack.

Feb 28: Teatros del Canal, Madrid, Spain



Mar 03: Las Armas, Zaragoza, Spain



Mar 07: Aribau Multicines, Barcelona, Spain



Mar 15: Vortex, Seigen, Germany



Mar 16: Knust, Hamburg, Germany



Mar 17: Kassablanca, Jena, Germany



Mar 18: Backstage, Munich, Germany



Mar 20: 806qm, Darmstadt, Germany



Mar 21: Caves Du Manoir, Martigny, Switzerland



Mar 22: Club Zentral, Stuttgart, Germany