Toundra releases video for the new single II. Akt

Spanish post-rockers Toundra have released a second single from their upcoming new album Das Cabinet des Dr.Caligari. The album will be released on February 28 by InsideOut Music. The album celebrates the 100-year anniversary of the iconic German silent horror film of the same name, which acts as a new soundtrack for the film.

You can watch the video for the second single II. Complete below.

“The Cabinet des Dr. Caligari is a film with a very strong visual energy,” the band explains. “It is a film that makes elements from the terror films talk about authoritarianism. About how ideas can be controlled and ultimately lead a human individual to do the worst things.

“It premiered in the period between the war and it represents an opinion on the real danger of some ideologies that are getting a new life in Europe today; intolerance-based ideologies. That is why we like to see this film as a historical document inviting to what thinking consciously instead of letting ourselves go where intolerants want to take us.

Toundra has announced a series of tour dates where fans can watch the film while playing the soundtrack.

February 28: Teatros del Canal, Madrid, SPA

March 3: Las Armas, Zaragoza, SPA

March 7: Aribau Multicines, Barcelona, ​​SPA

March 15: Vortex, Seigen, GER

March 16: Knust, Hamburg, GER

March 17: Kassablanca, Jena. GER

March 18: Backstage, Muniscvh, GER

March 20: 806 sqm, Darmstadt, GER

March 21: Caves Du manoir, Martigny, SWI

Mar22: Club Zentral, Stuttgart, GER

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jPsg57CpoZo [/ embed]