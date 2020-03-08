Tour of the stages of “Changes” Justin Bieber dropped to arenas

Nine dates in the future round of “Change” Justin Bieber North America were transferred from stadiums to arenas.

The report noted that the change of venue – in which Bieber will be playing in the places about half – summoned nepakoystvam about the continuing outbreaks of sales coronavirus tickets.

Shows in Denver, Nashville, Thamel, Cleveland, Washington, Detroit and more on the tour, which runs from May to September, were reduced.

TMZ reports that the low ticket sales is the reason for reducing the number of shows, and that this is due to troubles around coronavirus. The plan, the report said, was that “to move several tourist stops to ensure that they can fill the seats.”

Last loud music event cancellation due to coronavirus was huge showcase of SXSW Austin, which was officially canceled on Friday due to “cases, which are rapidly increasing in the United States and around the world.”

This is followed by a lot of concerts and tours around the world that are on the shelf, including a tour of the Falls of Japan, the Asian leg Green Day on “Hella Mega Tour”, Mabel concert in Italy and the first four show world tour BTS South Korea.

Last month, Justin Bieber released a new album “Change”. Two-Star review of the album NME called it “clever, beloved slogan that lacks substance.

“” Changes “- a slim hearing too relies on the production of fashionable and deep (romantic) romantic declaration is disappointing return of the artist who succeeds in making hits It’s an album filled with sexual jams and favorite lyrics, but, unfortunately, it is.. one trick that never reaches a climax. “

See all upcoming tour dates Justin Bieber below.

May

14th – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field

17th – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

19th – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 center

22th – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

26th – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena, San Diego

29th – Pasadena, CA @ The Rose Bowl Stadium

June

2nd – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

5th place – Glendale, Arizona @ Gila Rivera Arena (moved from State Farm Arena

9th – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

13th – Denver headquarters @ Pepsi Center (moved from Empower field at Mile High Station)

16th – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

19th – Chicago, Soldier Field, Ilia @

21th – Minneapolis, MN Target Center @

24th – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance (Summerfest)

27th – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center (moved to AT & T Stadium in Arlingtan, Texas)

28th – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

30th – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

July

2nd – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

6th – Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

8th – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

11th – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena (moved from Nissan Stadium)

13th – St. Louis, Missouri, @ Enterprise Enterprise

15th – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

18th – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

21th – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

25th – Tampa, FL @ nearly Arena (moved from Raymond James Stadium)

27th – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

29th – Grynsbora, North Korea, Greensboro Coliseum @

August

1st – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

Fourth – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

6th – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

8th place – Columbia, Agaotka @ Schottenstein Center (moved from the stadium Ohio)

12th – Louisville, the State of China @ KFC Yum! center

14th – Cleveland, Agaoska @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (moved to FirstEnergy Stadium)

16th – Grand Rapids, Michy @ Van Andel Arena

18th – Lexington, China @ Rupp Arena

21 th – Washington, @ Capitol One Arena (moved from FedEx Field in Landaver County, Medicine)

24th – Buffalo, NY, @ KeyBank Center

26th – Albany, NY @ Center Union Center

30th – Detroit, MI @ Little Little Cesars Arena (moved from Ford Field)

September

1st – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Center

3rd – Quebec City, MC @ Videotron Center

10th – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Center

14th – Montreal, QC @ Bell Center

17th – Foxboro State Masachuzel @ Stadium Vest

26th – E. Rezerfard, NJ @ @ MetLife Stadium