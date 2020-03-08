Tour of the stages of “Changes” Justin Bieber dropped to arenas

Nine dates in the future round of “Change” Justin Bieber North America were transferred from stadiums to arenas.
The report noted that the change of venue – in which Bieber will be playing in the places about half – summoned nepakoystvam about the continuing outbreaks of sales coronavirus tickets.
Shows in Denver, Nashville, Thamel, Cleveland, Washington, Detroit and more on the tour, which runs from May to September, were reduced.
TMZ reports that the low ticket sales is the reason for reducing the number of shows, and that this is due to troubles around coronavirus. The plan, the report said, was that “to move several tourist stops to ensure that they can fill the seats.”
Last loud music event cancellation due to coronavirus was huge showcase of SXSW Austin, which was officially canceled on Friday due to “cases, which are rapidly increasing in the United States and around the world.”
This is followed by a lot of concerts and tours around the world that are on the shelf, including a tour of the Falls of Japan, the Asian leg Green Day on “Hella Mega Tour”, Mabel concert in Italy and the first four show world tour BTS South Korea.
Last month, Justin Bieber released a new album “Change”. Two-Star review of the album NME called it “clever, beloved slogan that lacks substance.
“” Changes “- a slim hearing too relies on the production of fashionable and deep (romantic) romantic declaration is disappointing return of the artist who succeeds in making hits It’s an album filled with sexual jams and favorite lyrics, but, unfortunately, it is.. one trick that never reaches a climax. “
See all upcoming tour dates Justin Bieber below.
May
14th – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
17th – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
19th – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 center
22th – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
26th – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena, San Diego
29th – Pasadena, CA @ The Rose Bowl Stadium
June
2nd – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
5th place – Glendale, Arizona @ Gila Rivera Arena (moved from State Farm Arena
9th – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
13th – Denver headquarters @ Pepsi Center (moved from Empower field at Mile High Station)
16th – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
19th – Chicago, Soldier Field, Ilia @
21th – Minneapolis, MN Target Center @
24th – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance (Summerfest)
27th – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center (moved to AT & T Stadium in Arlingtan, Texas)
28th – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
30th – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
July
2nd – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
6th – Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
8th – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
11th – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena (moved from Nissan Stadium)
13th – St. Louis, Missouri, @ Enterprise Enterprise
15th – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
18th – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
21th – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
25th – Tampa, FL @ nearly Arena (moved from Raymond James Stadium)
27th – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
29th – Grynsbora, North Korea, Greensboro Coliseum @
August
1st – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
Fourth – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
6th – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
8th place – Columbia, Agaotka @ Schottenstein Center (moved from the stadium Ohio)
12th – Louisville, the State of China @ KFC Yum! center
14th – Cleveland, Agaoska @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (moved to FirstEnergy Stadium)
16th – Grand Rapids, Michy @ Van Andel Arena
18th – Lexington, China @ Rupp Arena
21 th – Washington, @ Capitol One Arena (moved from FedEx Field in Landaver County, Medicine)
24th – Buffalo, NY, @ KeyBank Center
26th – Albany, NY @ Center Union Center
30th – Detroit, MI @ Little Little Cesars Arena (moved from Ford Field)
September
1st – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Center
3rd – Quebec City, MC @ Videotron Center
10th – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Center
14th – Montreal, QC @ Bell Center
17th – Foxboro State Masachuzel @ Stadium Vest
26th – E. Rezerfard, NJ @ @ MetLife Stadium