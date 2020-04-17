Tour Taylor Swift’s Lover Festival was put on hold after the Coronavian virus

For Swifties, Summer 2020 will truly be brutal. In a Twitter post shared on Friday, April 17, Taylor Swift announced her Lovers Festival tour had been canceled – or at least pushed back to 2021 because of ongoing concerns about the spread of the virus. “I am so sad that I will not be able to see you at this year’s show, but I know this is the right decision,” the singer wrote before asking her fans “Please, please stay healthy and safe.”

She continued, “I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can, but right now what matters is this closure, for all of us.” Swift also included an official statement in her post where she wrote that “fighting COVID-19 is an unprecedented challenge for our global community, and safety and well-being of fans should always be a priority.” Because health officials continue to discourage “big public meetings for an indefinite period of time,” she felt it was only right to protect her fans and staff by rejecting shows.

In a statement, Swift explained that the American leg of her tour – originally scheduled to begin July 25 in Los Angeles – and the Brazilian dates have been moved in half to 2021. The exact new dates for those shows will be announced later this year, and all Swift fans who have already purchased show tickets These will get these tickets. However, anyone who wants to receive a refund can also return their money from Ticketmaster as of May 1, 2020.

When she first announced the tour in September, Swift explained to fans that she wanted to do something different to celebrate her seventh studio album. “The lovers’ album is open fields, sunsets, + SUMMER,” Swift wrote on social media. “I want to do it in a way that feels authentic. I want to go to some places I haven’t been to and play festivals.” To add to the summery atmosphere, Swift added that “where we didn’t have festivals, we did a few,” to create the tour she pitched, “Lover Fest East + West!”

According to Billboard, the Festival Lovers Tour was intended to serve surprise guests and a different décor list at each show, to “challenge” Swift’s creative aspirations and desire to change things. “I wanted to be able to perform in places I hadn’t done so much and do things I hadn’t done before, like Glastonbury,” she told Variety in January. “I feel like I haven’t done festivals, really, since the beginning of my career – they are fun and get to meet people in a really cool way.”

While the Lovers Fest may be a bigger merger than it has in the past, it will include fewer dates than any of its past tours. “I also wanted to be able to work as much as I can at the moment, with everything going on at home,” explained Swift, referring to her mother’s ongoing battle with cancer. “We do not know what is going to happen. We do not know what treatment we are going to choose. It was simply the decision at that time, at the moment, to take place.”

By postponing her tour dates until summer 2021, Swift will be able to spend even more time with her mother and keep herself and her fans healthy and whole.

