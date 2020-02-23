[tourism-d-g-urges-marketplace-gamers-to-venture-into-experiential-tourism]

Travellers take pictures at the River of Existence waterfront, coated with mist outcomes, in which the Gombak River joins the Klang River around Masjid Jamek in Kuala Lumpur January six, 2020. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Gamers in the tourism business have been urged to venture into experiential tourism as it is equipped to pull in extra travelers and crank out long-term earnings for the region.

Tourism Malaysia director-normal Datuk Musa Yusof claimed quite a few had been still unaware of this kind of tourism which was now in superior need specially for Malaysia, household to numerous flora and fauna as perfectly as tropical rainforests.

As such, he explained the market players should really attempt to establish eye-catching experiential tourism-linked items to entice more holidaymakers.

“Experiential tourism focuses on tourists’ needs. There are travelers who are keen to expend far more in buy to immerse in mother nature and get a nearer glimpse at assorted creatures.

“These character enthusiasts are willing to fork out added for what they think about as conservation fund to ensure that the place will carry on to maintain environmental sustainability,” he told Bernama in an special interview not too long ago.

Experiential tourism is a kind of tourism that focuses on enduring a state, metropolis or certain area by engaging with its record, neighborhood group, tradition, food stuff and environment.

Musa explained even though other significant types of tourism these types of as traveling to destinations of curiosity were even now crucial, the field gamers will have to consider the chance to venture into experiential travels as it was becoming significantly well known these days.

Musa mentioned in conditions of promoting experiential tourism, it could be accomplished as a result of word-of-mouth testimonies which ended up extra price-helpful.

“As they experience a country, tourists will share their working experience with some others in their household international locations and possibly to the global local community as nicely.

“There are also some who will share their activities by using social media web sites such as Instagram or Twitter which right encourage the items far more broadly,” he reported.

Musa claimed that among the ideal approaches to practical experience “authentic” Malaysian daily life was by collaborating in homestay programmes and keeping with host households in villages.

He reported by the programmes, travelers were being provided the option to expertise the life style of that local community, as effectively as take part in chosen daily routines these kinds of as padi planting, seeing ‘wayang kulit’ efficiency as effectively as drawing and printing batik types.

Musa said racial and cultural range in Malaysia experienced also turn out to be a key vacationer attraction where by they can working experience several cultural celebrations, festivals and food.

“What tourists want is to knowledge unforgettable travel reminiscences in Malaysia, relatively than just visiting sites of desire,” he mentioned.

Musa stated he was optimistic that experiential tourism in Malaysia would be in superior desire as a result enlivening the Stop by Malaysia 2020 (VM2020) campaign. — Bernama