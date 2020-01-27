Tourist violently assaulted by two dogs, search warrant required to locate animals

Two dogs attacked a tourist while he was walking in a park in Takanini, dragging him to the ground and rushing towards the gorge.

“One came at full speed, jumped up, grabbed my thigh and knocked me over the floor, then bit.”

The tourist said that another dog then arrived and tried to go get his neck.

Moments before, the man, whom the Herald agreed not to name, saw the pit bull mix and a rottweiler mix, playing with their owner and a child.

Three weeks ago, during an afternoon walk, he said that he was about 20 meters from the dogs, walking perpendicular to them.

The dogs were racing between their owner and a child at Bruce Pullman Park, when one of them walked away and rushed towards the tourist, in his 50s.

“For no reason, the dogs ran towards me the owner.”

One of the dogs pressed his teeth into the upper thigh of the man, pinning him to the ground, while another tried to approach his face while he was fighting him.

“I went into shock, there was no pain at first. But I was sweating profusely afterwards.

The tourist still cannot run or cycle for weeks after the vicious attack. Photo / provided

“What if it happens to a child?”

Screaming at his dogs, the owner ran and hit the animal, which was tied to the victim’s leg.

But after waving the dogs under control, the owner started scratching the stomach of the dog that had the man run over, he said.

After chaining the two dogs in his van, the owner drove the visitor to Takanini Urgent Care, giving the injured man an old envelope to record the owner’s information.

But he later discovered that the owner of the dog had given him a false name and a wrong phone number.

He did, however, remove the license plate from the van and on the envelope given to him there was an address at a property, which he said, the Auckland council told him more late he had gang associations.

The doctor informed Takanini’s emergency care tourist that he had to go to Middlemore hospital.

The tourist was told to go to Middlemore Hospital, where the bites were painfully washed. Photo / provided

“There was a series of puncture holes around the two punctures on my leg. The skin was ripped from the muscle.”

Cleaning the wound in the hospital was incredibly painful, he said.

“You could spray saline into a puncture hole and it would come out like a shower head.”

Her leg was bandaged tightly, but the wound is still painful.

“I used to bike a bit, I don’t do that now. I can’t run, I can’t do anything.”

His leg should heal, but the traumatic attack frightened him.

“I am wary of dogs now. I am very wary of dogs now.

“I never walk in this park again when I go back to Auckland. The fact that it happened in the first place was absolutely appalling.

“I have the right to cross a public reserve without being attacked by dogs.”

A tourist was taken to Middlemore Hospital after being brutally attacked by two dogs at Bruce Pulman Park in Takanini. Photo / provided

He complained to the board about the next day’s attack and was told that the board knew about the dogs and had problems with them.

Counsel said that he had visited the address of the van, but “that he could not access the property” and that it did not appear that the dogs were there.

He was told that the council was speaking to the police to try to obtain a search warrant at the address, known to be a gang residence.

Three weeks after the attack, the dogs were neither captured nor destroyed.

“It means someone else has to be attacked, or there is another complaint against these dogs before they can be caught, I guess.”

“Obviously, a group of people are training dogs this way – so they can grab the dogs and destroy them, but someone else will have them and train them that way.”

Kerri Fergusson, animal management manager at the Auckland council, said the animal management team was investigating the attack, working closely with the police.

“Due to the fact that the investigation into this attack is underway, we are unable to comment further at this stage.

“We express our deepest sympathy to the man and his family who have been traumatized.

“We take these incidents very seriously and are working as quickly as possible to find the responsible dogs and ensure public safety.

Fergusson said animal management has investigated all reported dog attacks.

“If someone witnesses a dog attack, they are encouraged to immediately call the Auckland council to report it and provide as much detail as possible, including descriptions of the dogs and owners, and anything else proof such as the address where the dog was last seen or the car. license plate numbers. “

The tourist’s attack follows that of a 9-year-old girl who was playing in shallow water when she was attacked by a dog.

Christiana Holt’s ear was bitten by a rogue cross-staff and she had to be hospitalized.

The owner of the dog told his father that he would put his dog in his vehicle and come back, but then fled the beach.

