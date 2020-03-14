Tourists coming from Europe worried by lack of coronavirus screening stateside

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — At the stroke of midnight, President Donald Trump’s 30-day travel ban to end the spread of the coronavirus officially goes into impact. It only applies to foreigners but lots of People in america in Europe have been scrambling to fly again household.

As some of all those Americans arrive back again stateside, we’re studying some are astonished to be met with really minimal screening, if any at all.

Susan Thompson, of Lakeland, tracked her parents’ travels all day Friday. Ilene and John Kummer, also of Lakeland, are again in the Bay Region soon after traveling home from Greece.

“My mom stated the airport in Frankfurt was really chaotic with Us residents trying to get household,” Thompson claimed.

But even with her dad and mom, who are equally in their 70s, back again stateside she’s uneasy soon after finding out they faced comparatively no screening for the coronavirus.

The Kummers came via customs at JFK before connecting again to Tampa and say when they did, no just one checked their temperature or requested how they had been experience.

“They have been asked where were they, they stated ‘Greece’ and it was ‘Okay, arrive on in,’” Thompson explained.

8 On Your Aspect asked a U.S. Customs spokesman stage-blank if tourists traveling in prior to the vacation ban would be screened for coronavirus. We had been instructed:

“Consistent with existing processes to avert the unfold of communicable disease, vacationers discovered with indications may possibly be offered with a mask and referred to CDC or EMS staff for added wellness screening.”

CPB added that “CBP has also issued sanitary steerage to its facilities to aid reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

“It just seems like we are allowing any individual in no make any difference what,” Thompson mentioned. “They could have lied.”

Luckily, the Kummers are sensation perfectly but have promised to self-quarantine at residence for a week just in situation.

“I’m likely to thrust for the complete two weeks,” Thompson laughed. “We’ll see.”

As the ban does not use to American citizens, they will nevertheless be equipped to get back into the U.S. from Europe just after the ban goes into effect.

Having said that, they can only enter as a result of 13 chosen airports that have been utilised to monitor passengers from China commencing in February. Tampa Intercontinental Airport is not a single of them.