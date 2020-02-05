Tourists entering PD on cruise ships to be screened for coronavirus says N.Sembilan MB | Malaysia

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun said that tourists entering Port Dickson by cruise ship will be subjected to a health check to make sure they’re free of the novel 2019 corona virus. – Bernama picture

SEREMBAN, February 5 – Tourists entering Port Dickson via cruise ship undergo a health check to ensure they are free from the novel 2019 corona virus.

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said authorities such as the Immigration Service, the Department of Health, the Navy, the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), the State Tourism Agency and the Civil Defense Force are ready to conduct the investigation.

“This month we have cruise ships (which will be docking in Port Dickson) and we are ready,” he told reporters after having chaired the executive board here today.

Aminuddin said he had been informed that on February 20 and 27, and on March 5, 12 and 26, several cruise ships with fewer Chinese tourists would dock in Port Dickson.

Meanwhile, the Selangor state government is ready to activate its quarantine or isolation centers to curb the spread of the virus, which was first discovered in Wuhan, China, last December.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the opening of the centers has been under discussion since the early stages of the virus’s spread outside Malaysia, as Selangor is the main gateway for international tourists, including those from China.

“The state government has identified several suitable locations as quarantine centers and we are ready to open them if necessary,” he told reporters after attending a meet-and-greet organized by the Federation of Malaysian Hokkien Associations in Shah Alam Event.

He commented on the case of a 41-year-old man from Selangor who was the first Malaysian to be infected with the corona virus. The Malaysian traveled to Singapore from January 16-23 to attend a conference with international delegates, including delegates from China. – Bernama