Tourists flee as soldiers are dispatched to evacuate Australian coast affected by forest fires

Thousands of tourists have fled Australia’s east coast ravaged by forest fires due to worsening conditions as soldiers begin to evacuate trapped people on the more southerly shore.

The cooler weather since Tuesday has helped fight the fires and allowed people to refuel.

Vehicles formed long queues at service stations and supermarkets, with traffic blocked when the highways reopened.

But fire conditions are expected to worsen on Saturday with the return of high temperatures and strong winds.

“There is a potential that conditions will be as bad or worse than Saturday (Tuesday),” said Rob Rogers, deputy commissioner of the New South Wales rural fire service.

Authorities said 381 homes were destroyed on the south coast of New South Wales (NSW) this week, while 18 people have died since the fires started.

At least eight people died this week in New South Wales and Victoria, the two most populous states in Australia, where more than 200 fires are currently burning.

New South Wales authorities have ordered tourists to leave an area 155 miles along the scenic south coast, which Transport Minister Andrew Constance has described as “the largest massive relocation of people outside the region that we have never seen. ”

In Victoria, where 68 homes burned this week, the military helped thousands of people who fled to shore as a forest fire threatened their homes on Tuesday in the coastal town of Mallacoota.

Food, water, fuel and medical expertise were delivered and about 500 people were to be evacuated from the city by a warship.

“We think there are around 3,000 tourists and 1,000 residents. Not everyone will want to leave, not everyone will be able to get on board at the same time, “Victoria’s Prime Minister Daniel Andrews told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Some 12.35 million acres of land – almost the size of Croatia – have burned across the country in recent months, with more than 1,300 homes destroyed.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the crisis is expected to last for months.

“It (the fires) will continue until we can get a decent rain that can deal with some of the fires that have been burning for many, many months,” Morrison told reporters on Thursday.

Smoke from forest fires made the air quality in the national capital, Canberra, the worst in the world.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian declared a seven-day emergency on Friday, giving the New South Wales Rural Fire Marshal more control and power. .

It is the third state of emergency for New South Wales in the past two months, having never been implemented since 2013.