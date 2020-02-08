Tourists have left horrible reviews of Buckingham Palace – and they’re hilarious

Buckingham Palace is one of the most spectacular houses in London and, of course, the Queen herself lives there.

It is also the administrative seat of the monarchy and is recognized worldwide as an icon of our big city.

We have all seen the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during national celebrations, including the birthday of Queen Elizabeth II and at royal weddings.

And crowds of people flock to the central London building every day, but not everyone was impressed with their visit.

Read more

Related Articles

On TripAdvisor, there are almost 30,000 reviews of Buckingham Palace and, while almost 16,000 people rated the landmark as “excellent”, other visitors found their experience to be “terrible”.

So here are a few reviews of Buckingham Palace on TripAdvisor that made us laugh.

“The queen refused to open the door”

A tourist named Annelieke from the Netherlands thinks that the attraction is a complete waste of time.

They said, “Annoying. They didn’t let us in. Even if it was cold and rainy outside. The guards couldn’t even smile for a second.

“The queen refused to open the door or even to greet the window.”

We hate to tell you the news, but watching the queen relax at home isn’t part of the experience, and she can be out anyway right now, huh?

Royal family gathers on balcony of Buckingham Palace

(Image: Victoria Jones / PA Wire)

A visitor from Florida had the right idea and said, “Didn’t go. But the change of guard on Friday was incredible.

“We only went outside with a small group to see the guards and the music. The Queen’s flag said it was not home. Laugh. The crowd was under control and small. “

It is a joyful opportunity to stroll through the Queen’s humble abode.

“Knackered house”

A reviewer who visited Brecon Palace was less than impressed with this gigantic house, OxfordSandyandBlack said: “Council house overvalued.

“Hampton Court is much better and a much better historical example … this old dilapidated council house would be better converted into affordable housing.”

Another visitor from Brixham also didn’t seem to like the house, nor the royal family in general, they said: “Don’t give HM your hard earned money anymore !!

Read more

Related Articles

“Dirty and embarrassing exterior that it really is a drab building for a country with such a history … Please don’t give the Royals your hard earned money anymore, we are already giving them enough through our taxes !!!”

If you are so opposed to the royal family, you should probably have stayed at home, pal.

“Unbelievable”

Fortunately, most visitors appreciate the breathtaking view of Buckingham Palace, a Scunthorpe reviewer said: “Royal, royal, amazing.

“It’s a must-see attraction in the capital, and it draws visitors to the UK, which is a bonus.”

Thanks, we love it too.

TripAdvisor reviews have harsh words for some of London’s most beloved landmarks

(Image: Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire)

But not everyone is so happy, and another Swiss tourist not only criticized their visit, but also the British big weather, in a funny way.

They said, “Bad weather?

“They just canceled all the change of guards because it was raining lightly. Just take a royal umbrella! We were waiting an hour for nothing! So check the weather forecast before you decide to leave.”

“The British are surprisingly very picky about the rain (lol wtf?) Cherioo.”

The queen must invest in “royal umbrellas” for her staff, noted.

Regardless of the uncontrollable climates of our big city, for some visiting the same house, our life as a queen is always exciting, no matter how many times you have been.

One reviewer said, “Magnificent.

“It is unlike anything I have ever seen before! The changing of the guard was perfect. The timing, the precision and the uniforms were spectacular!”, We agree with you Julie.

.