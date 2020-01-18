Tournament prospects for Tiger: Iffy start for SEC game can be cashed in National sport

The loss of quality between the men’s basketball games in Missouri against Florida and the games in Mississippi was massive, unexpected and just strange.

Against the Gators, the Tigers looked like a saw when they won between 91 and 75. MU let UF run with his proverbial Gator tail between the legs from Columbia. Security guard Dru Smith had an impressive game (22 points, six assists, five appearances), MU as a team had an excellent shooting night (63.2% from 3 points range) and the tigers looked simply … funny overall.

A certain decline in production was expected against the state of Mississippi. Missouri was on the move, still without striker Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. (on foot), and was dealing with a good Bulldogs squad.

A close defeat, or at least a defeat in which the Tigers were competitive, would probably not have weakened their confidence. Instead, Tuesday’s 72:45 loss to Mississippi destroyed any kind of momentum that the Florida win brought.

It was Missouri’s lowest score of all games in the Cuonzo Martin era and the second largest loss after the Tigers’ 34-point loss in Auburn last season. Missouri looked slow, out of sync, and unusually weak. MSU won the rebound fight 36:24, Reggie Perry ended the fight with a double-double (23 points, 10 rebounds) and the Tigers even lost 34 points.

Before Missouri can pursue any NCAA tournament goals, it must upgrade the ship in time to play in Alabama on Saturday afternoon – an Alabama team that defeated the same Mississippi State team by 21 points. But where do the tigers stand when it comes to receiving one of the selection committee’s coveted offers?

Tuesday’s result can certainly be seen in the “Bad Loss” category. It’s hard to win conference games on the street, but the way Missouri was put under pressure in Starkville is the only similar event to be remembered, the sad 68:60 home defeat of the Tigers against Charleston Southern on December 3rd.

Each was a devastating and destructive loss for various reasons. Charleston Southern is a Big South Conference team that is currently three losses to Hampton, Longwood and North Carolina-Asheville. The Tigers’ loss to the state of Mississippi came after such a dominant 40-minute game against Florida that fans began to hope that Missouri was equal to the SEC’s elite teams.

It is strange that Missouri sometimes looks like an elite SEC team. Florida is likely a tournament team, aside from a mid-season breakdown, and the Tigers defeated them at 16. Illinois was in second place in the brutal Big Ten earlier this week, and MU played the fighting Illinois in St. on December 21. Louis thoroughly. And the victory on December 7th in the Temple should not be overlooked. # 16 Wichita State attempted to defeat the Owls in Philadelphia on Wednesday and lost double digits.

The potential for Missouri is clearly there. Tilmon would be well, but he was hobbled against Illinois and never played against Florida at all. Tilmon is a valuable commodity, but it is not irreplaceable. Missouri has proven that without him he can win in the lineup.

The availability of Tilmon has been called “day by day” by Martin, but his injury, a stress fracture, has an average recovery time of “12.8 weeks,” according to a study by the American Journal of Sports Medicine.

Suppose Tilmon is not ready to travel to Alabama on Saturday. What can Missouri do to impress the selection committee? For starters, it’s about passing the “eye test” – it looks good in games, regardless of the outcome.

It is a must to restore the tigers’ boast against Florida. Alabama took one of the biggest wins in the college season on Wednesday – a 19-point win over his rival who had previously beaten Auburn – and should be confident.

The Crimson Tide are fourth on the offensive nationwide (83.2 points per game) and, according to KenPom.com, have the third fastest pace in the country, but have a blatant weakness to allow 77.8 points per game (331st nationwide). Missouri has not given any opponents 83 or more points this year, so something needs to be awarded on this front.

A win is preferable, of course, but a loss in Tuscaloosa, especially in Tight, wouldn’t be the end of the day for Missouri. An A&M team from Texas, among the teams with the worst results in the country (60.3 points per game, 346th at national level), visits Colombia on Tuesday to give the Tigers the opportunity with their Elite defense (59.7 points per game) against the Aggies for 40 minutes.

After Texas A&M, the Tigers’ last non-conference game is waiting to be played this season. It’s probably the biggest: compete against West Virginia No. 12 in Morgantown on January 25 as part of the Big 12 / SEC Challenge.

According to KenPom, mountaineers currently have an 88% chance of winning this game. An unlikely Missouri win at WVU Coliseum would be one of the best wins in Martin’s tenure and would beat the Tigers in four Quad 1 wins.

The foundation of Missouri’s tournament resume appears to be shaky when it appears stable and to become stable when it appears shaky. This type of inconsistency does not impress committee members.

The tigers are not in need yet. But the clock is ticking.