Tove Lo announces new special merch packages that raise money for COVID-19

Tove Lo has announced a new series of “specialized” sets of goods, the proceeds of which will be donated to charity MusiCares, which help musicians affected by the current coronavirus crisis.

Earlier this week, the singer announced the scheme on Instagram, writing: “There’s been a lot of news lately that doesn’t happen while we’re all closed. I’m excited to share what’s going on and it will help a great organization. I care about.

“In the coming days and weeks, I will discard special bundles and items that will benefit MusiCares in support of their efforts to assist COVID 19 and the amazing and life-saving work they do to support the music community. Although I know you everything you rock on your quarantine, this is your chance to get a fresh device for yourself or a loved one while helping with the great cause.

The first item announced is a hand-signed poster, a “Gritty Pretty” bag and a Sunshine Kitty plush toy.

Then came the second launch yesterday, which included a red bump from Tove Lo and a vinyl copy of last year’s Sunshine Kitty album.

In February, the Swedish singer-songwriter performed an euphoric single with Sean Paul called “Calling On Me”.

It was followed by two new songs that Tove Lo shared in January, prepared by Billy Elisha’s brother and producer FINNEAS.

