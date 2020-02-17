[tow-truck-driver-killed-by-drunk-driver-on-howard-frankland-remembered-4-decades-later-on]

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Between the headlights of motor vehicles on the Howard Frankland Bridge, the mild of Roger Perrez-Borroto shines brightest.

“We did this for Roger mainly because he’s 1 of our brothers,” reported Ginger Darling of Nationwide Towing.

Lining up their tow vehicles and standing up a significant sign, drivers ended up reminded of the law to move in excess of securely for staff and 1st responders on the aspect of the road.

“What we do is dangerous for the reason that we’re on the aspect of these streets selecting up these vehicles. Encouraging with mishaps with the law enforcement, firemen, and paramedics,” Darling mentioned.

That is what Roger was performing just one February night in 2016. He was assisting two stranded motorists on the Howard Frankland. That is when Allison Huffman hit and killed Roger, leaving him on the facet of the highway. She took off, police say she finished up at the Really hard Rock On line casino consuming and gambling for hours afterward.

“Seen him many occasions on the road… All us tow truck motorists, we wave at just about every other,” mentioned Harry Lev.

Lev is retired from towing but not from striving to safeguard his fellow towers.

“There’s as well lots of people receiving strike. This year by yourself we’ve had 10 motorists now killed in the United States,” he claimed.

He spends his life reminding everyone to slow down and to transfer around.

“Cell telephones, ingesting and driving, not shelling out consideration on the street. Shift over. Permit us do our task. You want to go property? So do we,” he claimed.

The tow operators strategy to carry on to honor the memory of Roger each individual calendar year.

