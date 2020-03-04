[tower-hamlets-stabbing:-two-rushed-to-hospital-with-knife-wounds-after-‘shadwell-dlr-fight’]

We will use your e-mail tackle only for sending you newsletters. Remember to see ourPrivateness Observefor aspects of your information safety legal rights Invalid E mail

Two gentlemen have been rushed to hospital with knife wounds pursuing a avenue combat in Tower Hamlets.

Police had been known as to the scene, shut to Shadwell DLR station, at around 8.30pm this night (March 3).

There they uncovered two males suffering stab injuries, who had been addressed at the scene before getting taken to medical center.

In accordance to officers, they have been assaulted and stabbed.

A crime scene stays in position and no arrests have been made.

The incident is considered to have happened in the DLR station and in close proximity to to Watney Market, though this is however to be verified.

A spokesperson for Tower Hamlets Police claimed: “Officers on scene in Shadwell right after two males were being assaulted and stabbed subsequent a struggle at eight.30pm.

“Both have absent to clinic.”

Any one who witnessed something, or believes they may be able to assistance the police investigation, is requested to get in touch with 101 quoting CAD7315.