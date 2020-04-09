Town-large manhunt ends with suspect’s arrest in Ponchatoula

Graphic courtesy: Jesse Brooks

PONCHATOULA – An overnight hunt for an escaped inmate arrived to an conclude Thursday.

Law enforcement said they caught up with Eric Davis immediately after a research that began Wednesday. Davis was arrested with assistance from spot legislation enforcement companies.

Neighboring Livingston Parish despatched the sheriff’s office helicopter to help, which brought about a stir in the normally quiet city in southern Tangipahoa Parish.

An eyewitness posted video clip on a nearby information social media account demonstrating the helicopter circling over section of the city, trying to connect with Davis by way of a loud speaker as he attempted to operate and disguise from legislation enforcement.

Davis was eventually captured and booked with theft, resisting an officer, easy battery, escape, remaining a convicted felon with a gun, monetary instrument abuse and different drug and warrant prices.

Law enforcement did not elaborate on how Davis escaped or the place he was getting housed when he broke free Wednesday.

