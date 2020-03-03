[Town of Angels opens on the West Stop this thirty day period at Garrick Theatre – how to get tickets]

We will use your e mail address only for sending you newsletters. Please see ourPrivacy Seefor facts of your knowledge defense legal rights Invalid E mail

Metropolis of Angels is transferring to the West End this month.

The display will head to Garrick Theatre from March 5 right until September five.

The musical is a appreciate letter to the glamorous globe of old Hollywood and film noir, with the synopsis looking at: “A screenwriter with a motion picture to end.

“A personal eye with a case to crack. But nothing’s black and white when a dame is included. And does everyone stick to the script in this metropolis?

“This is Tinseltown. You gotta request your self: what is true and what is reel.”

It will star Hadley Fraser, Theo James, Rosalie Craig, Rebecca Trehearn, Jonathan Slinger with Nicola Roberts and Vanessa Williams, in her West Conclude debut.

The exhibit is by Josie Rourke who’s revival of the musical premiered in 2014 to 5-star testimonials.

In the meantime the score is by Cy Coleman and David Zippel and book by Larry Gelbart.

You can locate out how to get tickets down below.

How to get tickets

They are obtainable from ticketmaster.co.united kingdom / todaytix.com / lovetheatre.com

Tickets are priced from £20.