Town of Merced wants residents to consider how it should use the land

MERCED, California (KFSN) – Students at Merced Burbank Elementary School love playing soccer at school and in local leagues.

“Football is one of the most popular sports in Burbank. It is played by students every day at recess,” says director Jill Settera.

Some of the young athletes say they would like to see more high-quality fields in the city.

They also know exactly what they are doing and don’t want it.

“Good goals with real nets, flat grass, or it can be fake grass, no potholes (on which) you can sprain your ankle or stumble,” says student Andrew Rusu.

This is the type of feedback that local leaders seek from people of all ages at a community meeting to be held Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the town hall.

“We would like to know, are you interested in football fields, softball fields, volleyball fields, what interests them?” says Steve Carrigan, director of Merced City.

The discussion will focus on a 38 acre site located on Tyler and Mission Avenues in South Merced. The City purchased the property in 2007 for a soccer and sports complex to be used in conjunction with the Merced Union High School District. Officials say these plans changed when the district built El Capitan High School in North Merced, but the need for more football grew steadily.

“We are entering our budget process, and I absolutely see this as something that we are going to be spending a lot of time on at city hall. We urgently need soccer fields,” said Carrigan.

The goal is to find out what residents want before presenting these plans to city council.

“We will design it, see what it will cost, how we will pay for it, and ultimately it is a multi-year project and a multi-million dollar project,” says Carrigan.

