[town-of-tehachapi-launches-podcast-to-focus-on-area-issues]

The city of Tehachapi has released a podcast focused on talking about neighborhood challenges.

The 30-moment podcast, known as TehachaPod, functions interviews with several persons in the community. Group Relations Expert Important Budge, Economic Development Coordinator Corey Costelloe and City Supervisor Greg Garrett host the podcast.

“Our purpose is to have a conversation and make the listener really feel as if they are in the room with us,” Budge reported. “We want to get to as several folks as possible, be transparent, and share data that is pertinent to our group.”

TehachaPod is now offered on Libsyn.com and will be readily available on the Apple iphone/iPad Application, Android Application, Spotify and other products and services.

Episode 1, which has already been produced, addresses the topic of last year’s Community Basic safety Electrical power Shutoffs and showcased interviews with Senator Shannon Grove, Mayor Susan Wiggins and Southern California Edison general public affairs reps.