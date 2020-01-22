Toyooka promotes short-time jobs for prospective workers with childcare concerns

The city of Toyooka in Hyogo Prefecture is trying to solve the dilemma in which there are limited-time mothers in childcare who still want to work. By promoting the introduction of jobs that work only two hours a day and two days a week, the city is trying to address the shortage of workers and remove obstacles for women looking for workers.

In the late afternoon at the Terrace House in Toyooka, kindergarten teacher Yoshimi Kawami [34] checks whether she is sleeping in kindergarten children while getting a blanket. Kawami, who also helps with feeding and cleaning, works in the kindergarten from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. three days a week.

After graduating from childcare at a vocational school and moving to Toyooka to get married, Kawami became a mother who stayed at home. She liked to raise her daughter, but “only in contact with my family, I started wanting my own free time,” she said.

Though she was looking for a job, Kawami finally gave up looking for anything that didn’t match her daughter’s kindergarten plan.

In a 2017 citywide survey conducted in Toyooka, 170 out of 198 unemployed women aged 20 to 30 said they wanted to work. Outside of time constraints, some women also felt unable to work because they lost confidence after leaving a previous job.

The following year, after receiving the results of the survey, Toyooka consulted with companies, the local branch of the Hello Work Employment Service, and the local Childcare General Support Center. About 30 women took part in the consultation, along with 14 companies that agreed to start short-time jobs.

Kawami’s role in kindergarten was one such opportunity. “I feel really useful for society. It’s also nice to get information about the area from my colleagues,” said Kawami.

Another factor in city politics is the low “youth regeneration rate”, ie the ratio of people in their twenties who move to town for study or other reasons to those in teenagers who move out of town. While the quota for men in Toyooka is 52.2 percent, it is only 26.7 percent for women.

Hirotaka Wakamori, 49, deputy head of the city’s Department for Reforming Work Style, hopes that by facilitating work for women and creating rewarding jobs in the city, the number of young people returning to Toyooka will increase.

The introduction of jobs with short working hours has also changed the attitude of entrepreneurs. The 55-year-old Shozaburo Yuri, president of a bag manufacturer and a sales company, previously prioritized people who could work full-time. However, in a job market where job seekers have the advantage, he found it difficult to recruit graduates. Yuri has since changed direction to create a work environment that is convenient for those with a broad background.

From around 230 employees in Yuri’s company, three mothers work three hours a day. Yuri is also considering making these employees full-time.

The Iwate Prefecture, which is trying to remedy a labor shortage following the great earthquake in eastern Japan in 2011, has also been promoting short-time contracts since 2016 and has set itself the goal of encouraging companies to hire older workers.

Toba and Tamaki, both in Mie Prefecture, are introducing similar programs.

Renge Jibu, a journalist who reports on women in the workforce, has suggested that by working with other organizations, local governments create job opportunities not only for women who raise children, but also for those who care for their family and loved ones those struggling with an illness could expand,