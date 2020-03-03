[toyota-announces-new-cfo-in-government-shake-up]



Staff walk at the Toyota Motor Corp new plant in Apaseo El Grande in Mexico’s central condition of Guanajuato, Mexico February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Maldonado

March three, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp <7203.T> said on Tuesday Kenta Kon will turn out to be its chief financial officer and the roles of some executives will be consolidated, as the Japanese automaker makes an attempt to boost its generation techniques and cut fees further more.

Saying a collection of management improvements, Toyota reported in a assertion that govt vice presidents Didier Leroy and Moritaka Yoshida would resign from their posts, although Leroy would continue as a firm director.

Kon presently serves as main accounting officer. All variations are successful April one.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu Enhancing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)