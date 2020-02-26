[toyota-cancels-non-urgent-journey-for-japan-workers-owing-to-coronavirus]



A person walks previous a Toyota emblem at the Tokyo Motor Present, in Tokyo, Japan October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su

February 26, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp <7203.T> on Wednesday mentioned it would terminate all non-vital journey for employees in Japan, turning into the most up-to-date world firm to curb functions as the pace of the new coronavirus outbreak seems to get pace.

The Japanese automaker also reported that generation in Japan would continue to be unchanged by way of the week of March two and decide on plant functions afterwards, whilst contemplating its over-all provide chain circumstance.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu, modifying by Louise Heavens)