Toyota moved pickup production to Mexico, no jobs lost in the US – Boston Herald

PRINCETON, Indiana – Toyota will stop picking up its small Tacoma in San Antonio next year as production is moved to Mexico, but the company says no jobs will be lost in the US.

To make up for lost work, the San Antonio plant will build the large SUV from Sequoia and retain its 3,200 jobs.

The San Antonio plant is currently building the Tacoma as well as full-size tundra pickups. The Tacoma is also being built in a factory in Baja California, Mexico. A Toyota plant in Guanajuato, Mexico, also started building Tacomas at the end of last year.

The production of Tacoma in San Antonio starts to end in late 2021 and the production of Sequoia will begin in 2022, the company said.

Last summer, Toyota announced that it would invest $ 391 million in the San Antonio plant to add capacity to build more vehicles.

The company also announced on Friday that it has completed a $ 1.3 billion project to modernize an Indiana plant to boost vehicle production and add 550 jobs.

The project at the Princeton Assembly Plant in Southwest Indiana included conversion, new equipment installation, and addition of advanced manufacturing technology to increase production of the Highlander SUV. Toyota said the project grew by $ 700 million and 150 new jobs compared to what the plant announced in early 2017.