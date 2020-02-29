[toyota-plans-new-$1.2-billion-ev-plant-in-tianjin-with-faw:-doc]



FILE Image: A logo of Toyota is pictured at Bangkok Automobile Salon 2019 in Bangkok, Thailand, July four, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Image

February 29, 2020

BEIJING/TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese automaker Toyota strategies to develop a new electric powered auto plant in the Chinese town of Tianjin with its community lover FAW Group, a document from the nearby authorities confirmed.

The joint venture between Toyota and FAW strategies to spend all around 8.five billion yuan ($1.22 billion) in the planned motor vehicle plant in Tianjin, according to a document issued by authorities of the China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-city.

The plant will have producing capacity of 200,000 new electricity cars a calendar year, the doc confirmed. In China, new power automobiles include things like battery-only, plug-in hybrid and fuel-cell motor vehicles.

Toyota declined to remark on the job but claimed in a assertion that the enterprise regards China as one particular of its most significant world marketplaces and is continuously taking into consideration various actions to apply in China to meet up with the wants of escalating the company in the state.

Previous year, regardless of China’s total auto current market dropping eight.two%, Toyota offered one.62 million Toyota and quality Lexus automobiles in China, the world’s greatest vehicle industry, a 9% product sales bounce in contrast with a calendar year earlier.

It is also increasing auto producing capacities in its Guangzhou-primarily based undertaking with yet another spouse GAC.

(Reporting by Yilei Sunshine, Norihiko Shirouzu and Naomi Tajitsu Editing by Christian Schmollinger)