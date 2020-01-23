Toyota Racing Development: Auto Giant Boosts Performance of Camry and Avalon

These days, some cars are in perfect shape but are overlooked for a reason: they are four-door sedans, not SUVs. It’s no secret that the tastes of buyers have changed.

Now Toyota is giving its sedans a boost to make them more attractive. Introducing the Camry TRD.

You know Camry’s name, but what is “TRD”? It is the performance division of Toyota, called Toyota Racing Development. TRD engineers tweak everything from all-terrain racing trucks to NASCAR racing cars. And in recent years, you have been able to purchase new TRD brand pickups with additional performance features.

Now they have turned their attention to the Camry. A special TRD suspension lowers the car for better handling. Larger brakes help stop, and tires and wheels are also improved. For the visuals, there are side skirts, a special front treatment and a high rear spoiler sitting at the top of the trunk lid. Inside, the red stitching and TRD logos remind you that this Camry is different. And there is a special TRD cat-back exhaust for the V6 engine, which lets out a nice growl without being too unpleasant.

And the Toyota Racing Development treatment has also been applied to the larger and more luxurious Avalon. The new Avalon TRD gets suspension, exhaust and other improvements, but the rear spoiler is more restricted. Consider the Avalon TRD to be the most mature sports Toyota.

The Avalon TRD offers a base sticker price of just over $ 42,000 while the Camry TRD starts at just under $ 32,000.

Ford actually had a similar idea a few years ago for its Fusion, with a model called Sport. With a 325hp EcoBoost V6 engine and all-wheel drive, the Fusion Sport loved tackling a winding road or zooming in on a ramp. But since Ford will soon send the Fusion packaging, it has already been sent the Fusion Sport packaging. However, there may still be 2019 years on dealership lots.

And Hyundai has just presented a new Sonata, at the end of this year, there will also be a high-performance version, as part of the brand’s new N-line series. Hyundai promises N-line packs for several of its models in the coming years, with the Elantra GT N-line already available in the compact category.

But for now, if you want a mid-size four-door with some performance and a reasonable sticker price, Toyota is there for you. Specifically, TRD protects you.

