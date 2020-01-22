Toyota recalls 2.9 million vehicles because of a defective airbag sensor

January 22 (UPI) – Toyota recalls 2.9 million vehicles to check sensors for potentially malfunctioning airbags that may not fire in certain circumstances.

The North American recall relates to the Corolla sedans from 2011 to 2019, the Matrix hatchback sedans from 2011 to 2013, the Avalon sedans from 2012 to 2018 and the Avalon hybrid sedans from 2013 to 2018.

It is about airbag control units, electrical components that receive the wrong signals from crash sensors and cannot tighten the seat belts or deploy airbags when the first signs of an accident appear. The company said the problem is more likely in certain situations, particularly an underride accident where the front of one vehicle is trapped under the rear of another vehicle.

The U.S. Road Safety Agency, which has been investigating the problem since April 2019, has identified two Toyota Corolla model crashes that may have resulted in a death.

Electrical interference can affect the performance of the control unit, and Toyota service departments may modify the part with a noise filter to isolate the control unit from cables that may cause interference.

The control unit was manufactured by TRW, a supplier company known today under the name ZF-TRW. The part is used by a number of automakers, and Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Hyundai, and Kia have all previously issued recalls for vehicles using the part.

Toyota announced the recall on Tuesday, announcing that it will notify owners of potentially affected vehicles by mid-March.