[Toys, stuffed animals to honor Faye Swetlik donated to Prisma Children’s Healthcare facility]

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — The neighborhood continues to occur alongside one another and recover in the aftermath of Faye Swetlik’s loss of life. Despite the rain, memorials in her honor are still developing.

But this past weekend, household users took some of all those toys and donated them to Prisma Health Children’s Clinic Midlands.

Staff say they are so grateful for the stuffed animals and toys and they are thankful that the household thought of encouraging the children through these types of a tough time.

“We ended up extremely privileged that the Swetlik spouse and children, during their pretty challenging time, was ready to imagine about the children’s medical center and the youngsters here. That was a quite selfless thing to do,” reported Christy Fink, Supervisor of Boy or girl Life and Special Packages at Prisma Children’s Medical center. “Faye’s grandmother and some family mates arrived by over the weekend and introduced us some stuffed animals from the memorial, and we were being super thankful to obtain individuals and to be a tiny part of the grief course of action for this relatives.”

The healthcare facility relies on donations to assistance young children going by way of a frightening time.

“We use all of our donations to aid children to come to feel safer at the medical center. We use tons of stuffed animals and colorful blankets and matters to switch their hospital room into a much more acquainted setting,” said Fink.

The group is exhibiting just how strong their really like for Faye is, and that love can keep on with donations to the healthcare facility.

“Anytime there’s a tragedy like this in our neighborhood and we all sense quite helpless, we want the Swetlik family members to know how much we like Faye and really like them, and individuals are looking for meaningful strategies to do that. And 1 of individuals ways is as a result of donations,” mentioned Fink.

The clinic receives heaps of donations about the holiday year, but they do taper off all through the summer months. Appropriate now, the hospital is in important will need of pajamas and underwear for college-aged young ones, young people and older people.

You can contact everyone in Little one Existence if you’d like to make a donation in memory of Faye.